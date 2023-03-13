6 Boldest 2023 Academy Award Looks Including Rihanna, Florence Pugh And More

While we watch the Academy Awards to celebrate the 2023 Oscar winners , we also tune in for the stunning looks worn by the nominees and presenters. This year there were lots of bold looks from the celebs as they rocked ensembles that featured bright colors, unique cuts and capitalized on today’s trends while paying homage to classic styles. From Rihanna to Florence Pugh to Dwayne Johnson there were tons of memorable looks, here are six of our favorites.

Rihanna

Following her iconic Super Bowl performance and the surprise pregnancy announcement, Rihanna came to the Oscars in another gorgeous gown that showed off her baby bump. According to Harpers Bazaar , the singer was wearing a black, mesh, leather Alaïa dress. The gown featured three distinct elements: a black leather bra, a mesh long-sleeved top and a long black leather maxi skirt. The mesh beautifully highlighted her baby bump, and she complimented the look with an updo, simple dangly earrings and a red lip. Overall, it’s a gorgeous, bold and unique look that was totally Rihanna!

Rihanna was nominated and performed her song “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

(Image credit: Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Florence Pugh

Once again, Florence Pugh showed up in an unconventional, bold and daring outfit. Most recently the Don’t Worry Darling star wore a beautiful sheer skirt and sweater , and she took her style to another level at the Oscars by rocking this grey gown and black shorts. She explained to E! News that the look is:

…a bit of romantic, a bit of punk, wearing some shorts.

I love it! The romantic gown mixed with the punk rock shorts is such a mood, and proves once again why Florence Pugh is a fashion icon.

Florence Pugh voices a character in the Oscar-nominated animated movie Puss and Boots: The Last Wish.

(Image credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling’s gorgeous, white deconstructed corset dress was somehow both classic and unique, making it one of my favorite bold looks. According to TMZ , The Mindy Project star was styled by Molly Dickson in this Vera Wang gown that features a corset and a sheer bodice.

According to the article the dress was originally supposed to be black and white, however, she had requested white. It was both classic and modern with the gorgeous white and framing of the dress while the corset top added a hint of edge to the look.

Mindy Kaling presented at the Academy Awards this year.

(Image credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson took a page out of Jason Momoa’s fashion book as he rocked a salmon pink silky blazer. The Rock’s suit was made by Dolce & Gabbana according to Parade , the same designer brand that made Halle Bailey’s princess sheer gown for the evening. It seems like this brand wanted to go for the light and bright colors, and I'm here for it. Complimenting the standout blazer the actor wore simple black slacks and a black bow tie, making sure all the attention was on the jacket.

He walked the carpet with Emily Blunt, and the two presented an award together. His Jungle Cruise co-star wore a sleek white gown, and the two actors complimented each other very well.

(Image credit: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)

Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett did the thing as she regally walked the red carpet in a royal purple gown by Moschino, per Harpers Bazaar . This is not the first time the Oscar-nominated actress has rocked purple on the carpet, and she is proving once again that this is her color. The gown was bold and unique. It featured pieces that elevated above the dress, adding lots of texture and layers, and the shade of purple was vibrant and stunning. The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star finished her look with a diamond snake necklace, black purse and neutral glam. Overall, this actress proved once again that she is a queen.

Angela Bassett was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her historic performance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever .

(Image credit: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)

Malala Yousafzai

Malala Yousafzai was shining on the red carpet in her sequined Ralph Lauren gown and hijab, per Marie Claire . The article notes that this gorgeous gown uses a timeless color and cut with trendy sequins to create a shimmery look, and it was amazing.

Along with the sequined gown and hijab Malala had on dangly white earrings and a classic red lip.

Malala Yousafzai was nominated for the Documentary Short Film Stranger at the Gate.

These are only six of the amazing looks from the night, and there were so many more from all the nominees and presenters. Overall, the looks from the night were gorgeous, classic, and bold and showed the ways fashion can evolve.