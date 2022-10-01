Rita Ora Gushes About Being In Love With Taika Waititi Amid Rumors That The Two Have Married

Popstar Rita Ora and Taika Waititi, director of the last two Thor movies, have been one of Hollywood’s power couples for well over a year now. While there have been rumors swirling about the two secretly getting married , Ora recently gushed about her boyfriend/possible husband.

The two began dating back in 2021 and have had the most adorable relationship. From goofy red carpet photos to Waititi helping Ora out with her Vogue cover shoot by wrangling wind for her , whenever the two are spotted together it's so cute. Now, about a month and a half after the news about their alleged wedding broke, Ora gushed about Waititi on the podcast Jamie Winstone’s Greatest Night Ever (opens in new tab).

I’m in love, very much in love. [Sings] I’m in love, I’m in love, I’m in love. Amen.

Her angelic singing voice really emphasized that she is indeed “in love” with the director/actor. While the two are fairly private, every once and a while they will post about each other on Instagram, like their adorable photos at the Thor: Love and Thunder premiere. She also explained why she loves love and Waititi so much, saying:

I love love, as well. I’ve always been such a believer in it and I always felt like I always wanted the fairytale. That’s what I grew up loving. And my parents have been together for over like 30 years, so for me, I was always about that, like, love, finding a partner and all that. So I'm really happy I did, but, you know, I made that choice. And I love Taika. It made me happy. And shout out to Taika.

How adorable! She also explained that Waititi is “so funny and lovely,” which, based on his projects, that tracks. His movies like Hunt for the Wilderpeople, What We Do In the Shadows and Jojo Rabbit are all funny and full of heart, also anytime he does an interview it's clear just how goofy he is.

While this is all very wholesome, there has been one spicy rumor surrounding the couple. A few months ago the internet posted their thoughts regarding the rumored throuple between Waititi, Ora and Tessa Thompson , who has been in both Thor movies Waititi directed. However, Waititi noted that he is unbothered by online rumors , being careful to not confirm or deny the claim.

On top of being one of the world’s celebrity power couples, both are extremely busy with work. Ora is reportedly working on her third studio album, while Waititi has appeared all over both the 2022 movie schedule and the 2022 TV schedule .

This year alone, Waititi starred as Blackbeard in the HBO Max show Our Flag Means Death, directed, wrote and reprised his role as Korg in the fourth Thor movie, and voiced a character in Lightyear. He’s also been working on lots of upcoming projects, including Next Goal Wins, which can be found on the 2023 movie calendar.

Both Ora and Waititi are extremely busy, and it’s so cute to see them always supporting each other. It makes it even better that Ora has made it clear the couple are very much head over heels for each other.