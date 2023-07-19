Ryan Gosling Recalls What It Was Like Being A Part Of Barbie Co-Star Margot Robbie's Mandatory Pink Days

The release of Barbie is just around the corner and, in the lead-up, we've been treated to some hilarious behind-the-scenes stories. Many have learned that Margot Robbie had a sleepover with the Barbie actresses to get them in the spirit and that Ryan Gosling truly committed to all things Ken. (He even made at least one fashion contribution for his character.) It was recently revealed that Robbie also called for mandatory pink days, during which the the cast and crew were all required to wear that color. And Gosling opened up about what those were like to be a part of.

The all-star cast of Barbie opened up to People about shooting the summer blockbuster, detailing all the sparkly fun they had on and off camera. To get everyone in the headspace, Margot Robbie would choose a day once a week where everyone had to wear pink. Ryan Gosling explained that there was a price to pay if you didn’t dress on theme, too, saying:

Margot had this pink day once a week, where everyone had to wear something pink. And if you didn’t, you were fined. She would go around collecting the fines, and she would donate it to a charity.

Nobody likes a fine, but at least those proceeds went towards worthy causes, it seems. While some may have expected the pink participation to be embraced by some and not others, the Drive actor explained that the crew got really into it. That passion apparently all culminated into a sweet moment that occurred when the Greta Gerwig-helmed movie wrapped filming:

What was really special was just how excited the male crew members were. At the end of the film, they all got together and, with their own money, made pink crew shirts with rainbow fringe. It was this opportunity for them to show their respect and admiration for what Margot and [director] Greta [Gerwig] were creating. It was almost like that scene at the end of Dead Poets Society, where they all get on their desk and say, 'O captain! My captain!'

This sounds like such a great environment to work in, and you can't help but love to hear that the crew was so eager to buy into the vibe. You can totally understand why they would appreciate the experience and the movie itself, too. While sparkly and oozing with pink, Barbie -- which has received fantastic reviews -- is set to explore complex themes about young girlhood, and the impact the children’s toy has had on our culture. It also seems to have plenty of wacky, laugh-out-loud moments as well, while maintaining the necessary nuance. The crew seemingly saw the importance of the project, and I'm loving the thought of them showing solidarity in a Dead Poets Society-esque way.

Of course, the enthusiasm over Greta Gerwig’s vision extends well beyond the crew. This is one of the most anticipated summer blockbusters and is projected to make $100 million domestically during its opening weekend. Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling have fully immersed themselves in the experience to promote the movie. The Gray Man star has fully channeled the Ken-ergy and enthusiastically tells tales of Ken’s emotional plight, which will be explored in the film. Additionally, the I, Tonya actress has cemented Barbiecore in the culture by wearing outfits inspired by the iconic doll amid the press tour.

It's fair to assume that at least a few people will take a cue from the crew and show up to theaters in pink attire. Such a development would surely make Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and their collaborators proud.

You can see Barbie when it hits theaters nationwide on July 21st. For more information on other flicks heading to cinemas this year, consult our schedule of 2023 new movie releases.