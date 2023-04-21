Barbie's Ryan Gosling Was Serving Major Ken-ergy For His Latest Red Carpet Look

As the Barbie movie gets closer to its release on the 2023 movie schedule , Ryan Gosling is giving us a taste of his Ken-ergy by rocking a Barbie-inspired suit for his latest red carpet. So, while we still have to wait months to officially go to Barbie Land, the actor behind Ken was giving us a tease of what’s to come by rocking a look that would make Barbie proud.

Ryan Gosling attended an event for the watch brand TAG Heuer recently, and rather than rocking a typical black and white suit, he opted for a blue patterned suit, and a pink button-down. On top of the fab clothes, his hair was also serving major Ken-ergy. While it wasn’t the platinum blonde his doll character has in the Greta Gerwig movie, it was still giving off a Ken vibe with the blonde highlights. Overall, he looks amazing in this Barbie-tastic look!

(Image credit: Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

The reason Gosling got all dressed up was because he was attending the 60th birthday of the watch brand TAG Heuer, which is a brand he’s been an ambassador for, for a while. Along with Patrick Dempsey and a few other A-Listers who also serve as ambassadors of the brand, the actors went on stage to talk about their relationship with the company, per THR . Along with the Grey’s Anatomy alum and Barbie star, the event also introduced Euphoria's Jacob Elordi and The White Lotus’ Alexandra Daddario as the brand’s newest “timepiece wearers.”

So, considering his fashionable fellow ambassadors, Gosling had to show up in style, which he did in this blue and pink Barbie-esque suit.

(Image credit: Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for TAG Heuer)

In celebration of the event, Gosling also premiered a short film called The Chase for Carrera , which also starred SNL alum Vanessa Bayer and was produced by Deadpool 2’s director David Leitch. You can check out the entire funny short, where Gosling is also showing off some of Ken’s humor from the Barbie trailer , here:

So, not only was Gosling rocking a look that oozed Ken-ergy, his little short film about these fancy watches was also serving big Ken-ergy.

Overall, this entire event proved once again that those who doubted Ryan Gosling’s ability to play Ken are wrong , and he’s a perfect fit for the main man of the Barbie cast . From the gorgeous navy blue suit that was complimented by the bright pink shirt, to the silly short, this event made me even more excited for this highly anticipated summer blockbuster, and it’s made me want to dress like the characters of Barbie even more.

Considering Barbie doesn't hit theaters until July 21, there’s still a long wait ahead of us before we get to see Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie on screen as Ken and Barbie. However, in the meantime, I’m positive both actors, but especially Gosling, will be serving all that Barbie and Ken-ergy leading up to the film’s release.