Ryan Phillippe Shares Shirtless Thirst Trap, And Apparently He Doesn’t Age

Actor Ryan Phillippe has had a long and successful career, extending to both film and television. Throughout much of this time he’s also been a sex symbol, in no small part due to his iconic role as Sebastian in Cruel Intentions. Phillippe recently shared a shirtless thirst trap, proving he apparently doesn’t age.

While the movie dated back to 1999, Cruel Intentions remains one of the most iconic performances by Ryan Phillippe. The movie was the beginning of his relationship with ex-wife Reese Witherspoon, and he notably bore it all when showing his butt on camera. Well those generations of fans can continue thirsting for the 47 year-old actor, who apparently is void of body fat. You can judge for yourself below, thanks to an image shared by Phillippe himself.

(Image credit: Instagram/ Ryan Phillippe)

Celebrities: sometimes they’re nothing like us. Because for certain stars like Ryan Phillippe, they simply keep getting better in age. Clearly the iconic actor has been working on his fitness, and isn’t shy about sharing the fruit of his labor to the world. Quick, someone start playing “Bittersweet Symphony.”

The above thirst trap comes to us from Ryan Phillippe’s personal Instagram story. While he’s also using the social media platform to promote his new projects like Lady of the Manor, this time Phillippe shared a sweaty photo-- seemingly from his home gym. One can only imagine how many exhausting reps he had just finished before snapping a soon-to-be-viral progress picture.

Throughout his decades in the public eye , Ryan Phillippe has remained a sex symbol. While it’s commonplace to at least gain some weight as one gets older, he’s remained extremely fit, often doing interviews about his regimen. And from the above image, it’s clear that Phillippe isn’t going to take his foot off the gas anytime soon.

Ryan Phillippe was one half of an iconic power couple when dating, marrying, and eventually having children with one Reese Witherspoon. For her part, the Legally Blonde icon is also seemingly immune to aging, as she’s still able to fit into her old costumes and will be reprising her role as Elle Woods in a threequel. Clearly those kids have some very good genes, although the internet enjoys debating which parent each kid looks like the most.