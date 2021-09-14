Legally Blonde 3: Reese Witherspoon Offers Update On Mindy Kaling's Script

Actress and producer Reese Witherspoon has had a long, successful career in film and TV. But to this day one of her most iconic roles is Elle Woods in Legally Blonde and its sequel. Legally Blonde 3 is in development, and Witherspoon offered an update on the threequel’s script.

Not much is known about Legally Blonde 3, but the generations of fans out there were thrilled to learn that Reese Witherspoon would be back as Delta Nu’s own Elle Woods. Anticipation is also high because Mindy Kaling is writing this upcoming sequel. Witherspoon recently spoke to this exciting process, saying:

We don't have a script yet! Mindy Kaling’s busy. Mindy’s working hard on it, I know she is. And she and I just love each other. We have a great laugh just thinking about, ‘What would Elle Woods be doing right now?’

There you have it. Looks like Legally Blonde 3 is still a while away, as Mindy Kaling continues to work on the developing movie’s script alongside Dan Goor and Karen McCullah. Regardless, we’ve got to give snaps to Kaling and company for tackling such an iconic character, and no doubt creating plenty of future laughs for moviegoing audiences.

Reese Witherspoon’s comments about Legally Blonde 3’s writing process come from her recent interview with ET about Season 2 of The Morning Show. Eventually the conversation turned to the upcoming Legally Blonde threequel, which has been highly anticipated since the project was first announced. Unfortunately, there’s no big updates to report, as the script is still coming together.

As Reese Witherspoon mentioned, Mindy Kaling is a very busy lady. On top of being a mother, Kaling is always working as a writer, actor, or both. She’s been hustling thanks to her involvement in Monsters at Work, Netflix’s Never Have I Ever, and the upcoming series The Sex Life of College Girls. Still, Witherspoon seems to have full confidence in her Wrinkle in Time co-star.

It should be interesting to see how the development of Legally Blonde 3 continues, especially once Mindy Kaling’s schedule is freed up a bit. As Reese Witherspoon’s comments tease, it’s fun to even imagine where Elle Woods might be decades later. The sorority girl turned attorney has a delightfully bonkers POV, and her future in the field is seemingly limitless.

Legally Blonde fans out there are eager to learn more about the threequel’s plot, and which actors might be reprising their roles. Aside from Reese Witherspoon, fans can’t wait to reunite with the likes of Jennifer Coolidge as Paulette. Alanna Ubach and Jessica Cauffiel are also expected to return as Elle’s Delta Nu sisters Serena and Margot.

Legally Blonde 3 is currently expected in May of 2022, but only time will tell if this happens. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.