Ryan Reynolds Brought His Mom To The View, And The Video Is Cute Enough To Make Deadpool Blush

Ryan Reynolds is a massive movie star, an incredibly shrewd businessman and a humorous verbal, sparring partner for Hugh Jackman. Aside from all that though, he’s also a man who loves his mother. Over the years, the wickedly funny Canadian actor has spoken about his mom, Tamara Lee Reynolds, and expressed his admiration for her. He’s even made a few playful jokes about her as well. Reynolds seems to be a good son, and I’d say that he just earned some major brownie points. That’s because he recently took his mama to taping of The View, and there’s a video of their outing that’s enough to make Reynolds’ Deadpool blush.

The mother-and-son duo were among the audience members who were in attendance for the show’s Monday, June 10, episode. Co-host Whoopi Goldberg humorously pointed the two out to the crowd, noting the unexpected nature of their presence. Goldberg then asked what brought the two of them to the studio, and the Adam Project actor explained. As it turns out, Mrs. Reynolds was in New York from Vancouver to see her grandchildren. During her visit, she told her son that it was her dream to go see The View being taped. And, lo and behold, the A-lister made it happen. Check out their visit in the delightful video below, and don’t be surprised if you find yourself unconsciously saying “aw”:

Seriously, this is just too sweet and on multiple levels. The mere sight of Ryan Reynolds and his mother together, just casually sitting in the audience, is lovely enough. But the fact that he managed to fulfil an aspiration of his mother’s just makes it that much more sentimental. Also, as per usual, the Red Notice actor tossed out some solid jokes. (I’m still chuckling over the “Blake’s husband” quip he made at his own expense.) But, in all seriousness, kudos to him for making his mom’s dream come true.

Wade Wilson a.k.a. Deadpool may be snarky, profane and cynical though, underneath all of that, his red suit and horribly scarred skin, I truly believe he has a heart of gold. Though, let’s be real, if his heart really was made of gold, he’d probably sell it. Nevertheless, he does have a sentimental side, and I really think even he could appreciate the bond between Ryan Reynolds and his mom.

More on Deadpool (Image credit: Ryan Reynolds on YouTube) Deadpool And Wolverine’s New Footage Is Awesome, But I Can’t Stop Laughing Over The Jab Ryan Reynolds Took At Hugh Jackman While Sharing It

Speaking of Tamara Lee Reynolds, in 2020, the matriarch actually found herself embroiled in the (faux) feud between Ryan and Hugh Jackman . Mother’s Day of that year saw Jackman share a snarky compliment for Mrs. Reynolds. The Australian actor mused that for “having brought up a son the likes of Ryan, I hereby nominate you for sainthood.” And, later in the year, Ryan jokingly made up with his mom after she seemingly took Jackman’s side in the feud. I don’t know about you, but I wouldn’t mind seeing Mother Reynolds become even more humorously intertwined in the humorous drama between her son and his latest co-star.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman will star alongside each other in the highly anticipated Deadpool & Wolverine . In the upcoming Marvel movie , Reynolds’ Merc with a Mouth must team up with Jackman’s Logan to face an enemy that could threaten the multiverse. While I believed Wilson might blush at the sight of Reynolds being with his mother, I don’t expect to see him do that too often when he’s with his adamantium-clawed partner.

There’s a firm chance that amid the film’s press tour, Ryan Reynolds may end up heading back to The View to discuss it. And, if that happens, I’d love to see his mother join him at the studio again. That would certainly be cute, though I’m not quite sure that could match the sheer levels of adorableness that the video of their first joint visit gives off.

