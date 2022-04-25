Ryan Reynolds Calls Out Hugh Jackman On Earth Day, And He Has Another Feud-Worthy Response

The (faux) feud between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman is essentially the stuff of legend at this point. The two X-Men alums have been going at it for years, with each star throwing zingers at the other on any given occasion. Earth Day sparked their latest exchange, as Reynolds called out his frenemy in a social media post. And the always-witty Jackman humorously clapped back with a great response.

Ryan Reynolds posted a video to his Instagram story on Earth Day, April 22, during which he challenged his followers and fellow celebrities Hugh Jackman, Dwayne Johnson and Jason Momoa (who were tagged in the post) to replace a habit in their lives with a method that’s environmentally friendly. The Deadpool star vowed to cut out all plastic and single-use bottled water. With the latter, he promised to utillize a reusable metal bottle.

Well, the Wolverine icon caught wind of his colleague’s comments and posted his response to his own Instagram . The performer, who’s been lighting up the stage with Broadway’s The Music Man , humbly accepted the challenge. And it sounds like he’s found a way to one-up his frenemy in the quest for environmental sustainability:

Hey Ryan, OK, you called me out, alright buddy, Earth Day, here’s my commitment, I’m gonna walk to work. Full honesty, I’m not going to walk the whole way, it’s a bit too far, so I just got out of my car and I’m gonna walk the rest of the way. And I’m gonna do that every day. And I got another idea, is it possible to recycle people. I’m just saying.

You have to love a pair of celebrities who are willing to do their part to improve the planet. Of course, you also have to appreciate the fact that they can pack in a bit of light trolling as they do so. Check out Hugh Jackman’s Instagram post, complete with a funny screenshot from Ryan Reynolds’ video:

This isn’t the first time the Marvel stars have used their feud for good causes . They’ve temporarily halted it to support the All In Challenge and in the process, raised money for multiple charities. In 2020, they also teamed up with Sam’s Club for a head-to-head kind of campaign that asked fans to donate to foundations headed by both stars, with one still being crowned winner . That same year, the Proposal alum even repurposed an ad aimed at his rival to benefit bartenders who were left without work during the early days of the COVID lockdown.