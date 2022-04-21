Hugh Jackman’s ‘Feud’ With Hamilton Star Nik Walker Has Taken Another Hilarious Turn

Actor Hugh Jackman has had a long and wildly successful career, with fans delighted to see the X-Men actor return to his theatrical roots in the Broadway revival of The Music Man. Jackman is also know for his funny celebrity “feud” with Ryan Reynolds , where the two poke fun at each other while promoting new projects. Now Jackman’s new “feud” with Hamilton star Nik Walker has taken another hilarious turn.

Just days ago, Hamilton star Nik Walker went viral for starting a feud with fellow actor Hugh Jackman. The faux drama came as both Broadway productions competed to raise money for Broadway Cares/ Equity Fights AIDS. Now Walker has continued the funny bit, joking that he’s being “harassed” by the Hugh Jackman ads that are posted around New York City for The Music Man. Just like last time, Jackman shared the funny video on Instagram Story in hopes of raising more money. The video featured the Hamilton star saying:

I did not ask to be harassed just because I am winning the Broadway Cares/ Equity Fights AIDS fundraising on behalf of Hamilton. That harassment will not stand. And because of that we’re going to have to up our efforts. Stay tuned, Broadway Cares because you’re gonna get all that money until this man stops following me. How does he look that good?

Once again Nik Walker proves that he’s got a great sense of humor, and is seemingly continuing his “feud” with the great Hugh Jackman. The X-Men alum seems tickled by the situation as well, sharing the clips to his whopping 30 million Instagram followers. Jackman even posted a response to Walker’s question about how he looks that good on the ads for the Music Man. The Oscar nominee shared:

A whole lotta retouch, mate.

Clearly there’s no actual hard feelings involved, as both Hugh Jackman and Nik Walker are committed to raising as much money as possible for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. The Music Man ensemble has been making tens of thousands in a single curtain call, thanks to Jackman offering experiences and tricks to the audience. Although it’s clear that the Hamilton cast is hoping to catch up and make even more money for the well-known advocacy organization.

For those unfamiliar, you can check out Nik Walker’s original call to action below. In it he kickstarted the “feud” with Hugh Jackman, telling the Wolverine actor that he’s not the only one who can fundraise at the show’s curtain call . This was also shared by Jackman himself, who seemed to get a kick out of the challenge.

Aside from his current run in The Music Man on Broadway, Hugh Jackman has a number of film projects coming out. Of course, some fans are still hoping to see him back as Wolverine on the big screen, especially with the MCU leaning into the concept of the multiverse. Although he seems to be content hanging up the claws for good.