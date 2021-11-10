Ryan Reynolds Shares One Key To Marriage With Blake Lively

For as long as there have been famous people, the public has been fascinated by celebrity couples. There's something oddly satisfying about seeing two A-listers taking over the world. Case in point: Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. And Reynolds just shared one key to his ongoing marriage with Lively.

Both Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have had busy careers for decades, and they also make headlines for their seemingly delightful marriage. The two are shown supporting and poking fun at each other, which seem like a fun balance. Reynolds recently spoke about his marriage to the Gossip Girl icon, saying:

We don’t take each other too seriously, but we're also friends. Falling in love is great, but do you like each other? That's kinda the question you gotta ask yourself, you know, going into it.

Well, there you have it. While it sounds a bit cliche, Ryan Reynolds maintains that the key to a happy marriage is actually being your partner’s best friend. This might be easier said than done, but it’s clear that genuinely liking each other is part of what makes his marriage to Blake Lively so strong.

Ryan Reynolds’ comments to ET show what it’s really like from within a celebrity couple. But rather than addressing challenges that come with their fame, Reynolds’ advice is something that could hit home for anyone. Because there is certainly a difference between loving your partner and actually liking them.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds met on the set of the ill-fated Green Lantern movie . The two eventually became a couple, and have since married and had children together. Reynolds has been throwing a ton of love and praise toward his wife lately. He recently thanked Lively when winning an award, while also revealing how she helps write on projects like Deadpool.

Later in that same interview, Ryan Reynolds went on to further explain why he and Blake Lively have such a strong relationship. They’ve been together for years, as their careers and family have continued to grow. In Reynolds’ words,

We've always liked each other. We grow together. We learn from each other. So yeah, I'm lucky to have a buddy in that.

Talk about goals. It seems that Ryan Reynolds feels super supported by Blake Lively, both professionally and personally. And despite their massive fame, the couple continues to charm the public by behaving just like us. That includes recently taking their kids trick-or-treating with famous friends like Taylor Swift.

Professionally, Ryan Reynolds is definitely keeping busy these days. He recently celebrated the release of Netflix’s Red Notice opposite Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. Fans are also eager to learn the future of the Deadpool franchise, although Marvel’s plans for the Merc with the Mouth remain unclear.

Red Notice is in theaters and Netflix now. Be sure to check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.