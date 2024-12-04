Sabrina Carpenter And Barry Keoghan Made It A Year Before Splitting, But That’s Not Enough For Some Of Their Stans

For as long as there have been famous people, celebrity couples have fascinated the public. Just look at how many headlines pairs like Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck and Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have made in recent years. Another pair that have been turning heads lately has been Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter, especially after he appeared in Carpenter's recent music video. That pair made it a whole year before reportedly splitting up, but that’s not enough for some of their stans.

While Sabrina Carpenter admitted she finally got all of the fan hype about her relationship with Keoghan, it now seems like the two stars have gone their separate ways. While this didn't break the internet like when JLo filed for divorce, fans of the former couple are definitely bummed and sharing their disappointment on Twitter. Memes have already started rolling in, check it out below:

SABRINA AND BARRY STAY WITH ME pic.twitter.com/F7uYlLSZ3eDecember 3, 2024

This clip originated from How To Get Away With Murder, and is regularly used online when folks are mourning something. In this case, it's about the "Juno" singer and the Salbturn actor reportedly splitting up.

While Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan were a relatively new couple, there are still plenty of fans (specially young people) who shipped them. Another tweet about the breakup highlighted how surprising it was, offering:

i get off twitter to touch grass and now finding out sabrina and her dude broke upDecember 4, 2024

The details of Carpenter and Keoghan's breakup are still coming out, including a popular rumor that he cheated on her. Fans seem to be very much on her side on this, and are even quoting lyrics from her songs like "Please Please Please", which many assumed to be about the Eternals cast member.

sabrina hardlaunching her relationship with barry just for him to end up embarrassing her even though she begged him not to pic.twitter.com/XfTRypbLQ4December 3, 2024

Carpenter's music seems to be a big reason why fans are responding so strongly to this breakup news, as her recent album Short and Sweet offered an intimate look at her POV. And if the rumors about Barry Keoghan cheating on her are true, fans are expecting her new music to cover it.

Her next album is gonna hit, she WARNED him. If this rumor is true I expect the next music video is gonna be Sabrina Carpenter tearing apart Barry Keoghan apart limb by limb in a gruesome fashion

Honestly, sign me up. Short and Sweet became one of the most popular albums of the year, elevating her status as a pop star in the process. She's even got a holiday special coming for those with a Netflix subscription.

It's because of this success and Carpenter becoming one of the top pop girlies out there that some folks seems to gobsmacked that things ended between her and Barry Keoghan. As another fan tweeted:

i just can’t believe the barry and sabrina breakup rumors bc there’s just no way that man fumbled THIS pic.twitter.com/jUxnyAxP9KDecember 3, 2024

As strong as the public's feelings might be, none of us really know what was happening in this relationship behind closed doors. We'll just have to wait to see if either of them make a statement about it, and if Sabrina Carpenter ends up releasing any more music inspired by the split.

Carpenter's special A Nonsense Christmas will hit Netflix on December 6th. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.