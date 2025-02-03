After Wrapping Stranger Things Season 5, Sadie Sink Reveals The Awesome Props She Snagged: ‘I Took A Lot From The Set’

If you’ve ever watched Stranger Things, you know that the hit sci-fi series is full of fun, nostalgic and occasionally creepy items from the '80s. That could be Joyce’s alphabet wall of Christmas lights from Season 1 or the iconic bikes the kids have ridden around Hawkins throughout the series. Given that production on the fifth and final season officially wrapped ahead of its premiere on the 2025 TV schedule, one has to wonder what cast members might've taken to commemorate their time on the show. Well, it turns out Sadie Sink definitely did just that.

Productions are rarely fond of the cast and crew taking props from sets, but that hasn’t stopped actors in the past from doing just that. It’s a topic that’s been on the mind of several Stranger Things stars since the fifth season started shooting, like Finn Wolfhard, who revealed the sweet props he hoped to take from the set when filming wrapped. There’s been no word from the It star on whether he was successful. However, his co-star, Sadie Sink, did reveal -- while appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon -- that she made off with some "essentials":

I took a lot from the set. Well, just like the essentials. I needed Max’s skateboard, that was actually gifted to me, the skateboard. I’ve got some walkmans, some Kate Bush cassettes … and some Vans and stuff. Every shoe that [Max’s] worn, I have. … It is [like a museum], I need to kind of be careful, ‘cause the house is slowly starting to look like a Stranger Things museum.

That's quite the haul, but it's a perfect combination of items to honor her character, Max Mayfield. I’m excited to see if she ends up wearing any of Max’s shoes during the official press tour for Season 5, whenever that may be. (Plus, I'm super jealous that she was gifted the skateboard.)

As fun as it is to hear the cast talk about what props they’ve taken from the set, it’s a crushing reminder that the beloved show is coming to an end in 2025. The cast and crew have spent ten years working one of the best Netflix series, and it’s no secret that saying goodbye instead of “see you later” has been an emotional affair for many of them.

Immediately after filming wrapped, Ross Duffer expressed his gratitude for the show that changed his life as did several members of the cast. Eleven actress Millie Bobby Brown also followed suit. Additionally, Sadie Sink shared an emotional Instagram post with her followers but opened up more to Jimmy Fallon, saying:

It was really hard, it was really difficult to say goodbye. … It’s been eight years for me, I think 10 years for the whole show. We grew up on [the series], grew up with each other. Our audience grew up watching us.

The Whale star made her franchise debut amid Stranger Things' underrated second season but quickly became a fan-favorite character. And, in Season 4, she was the catalyst for the gang figuring out who Vecna is and where he was lurking in the Upside Down. Though she wasn’t a part of the show from the very beginning, Sink has become a crucial member of the cast and member of the seemingly tight-knit ST family. With that, I hope she holds on to the memories she has as well as the primo props that are now in her possession.

Though an exact release date has yet to be announced, Netflix has made it clear that Stranger Things Season 5 will debut this year. Until then, fans can relive the best and worst moments from the show's first four seasons by streaming it with an active Netflix subscription. Fans of Sadie Sink can also catch her this spring in the Broadway production John Proctor is the Villain.