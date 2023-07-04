Kourtney Kardashian And Addison Rae Rock Matching Barbiecore Bikinis, Letting The Kardashians Star Show Off Her Baby Bump

Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae had the ultimate matching moment as they joined the list of celebs to rock Barbiecore . The Kardashians star took to Instagram to show off the two in bright pink bikinis, and on top of looking fab in their swimsuits, the TV personality was also showing off her baby bump. Overall, she was both glowing and on-trend, making for a super fun poolside fashion moment.

It looks like the Kardashian sister and the TikTok star were hanging out by a pool together, and decided to both rock lovely bright pink swimsuits. Between the trend of celebs rocking itty-bitty bikinis and the rise of Barbiecore, this summer fashion statement was perfect, check it out:

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash) A photo posted by on

People were loving this post too, as many took to the comments to write about this Barbiecore statement. Including Addison Rae, many showed their love for Kourtney Kardashian, writing:

🦋🦋🦋🦋💗💗💗 -Addison Rae

RESPECT BUTTON FOR KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN 👉 -kriyann_dabhi

Alexa play “Barbie Girl” - Derek Fry

So nice to see a mummy owning their changing body shape. Inspirational 🙌❤️👏 -beestonadventures

I love that last comment so much. Kourtney Kardashian has been confidently and excitedly posting about her pregnancy journey ever since she and her hubby Travis Barker announced the news of their baby. The news about The Kardashian star’s first baby with the Blink-182 drummer was announced on June 17. Since then, all her posts about the process and how excited she is to welcome this baby into the world have been wonderful.

This isn’t the first time Kourtney Kardashian has posted bikini pics while pregnant, and in every case, she’s looking glowing and fabulous. Being able to see her progress on this pregnancy journey is always fun, and her confidence is a real highlight of all her posts. She honestly seems to be thriving and living her best life as a soon-to-be mom.

Along with these photos being a fantastic peek into Kourtney Kardashian's pregnancy, it’s also just further proof of how the Kardashian family is really embracing the Barbiecore trend. With Barbie coming out so soon, it’s only fitting that Khloé And Kim Kardashian rocked pink thigh-high boots and bodysuits, while their older sister rocked a pink bikini while spending a day by the pool. Overall, this family has fully embraced neon pink, and I'm so here for it.