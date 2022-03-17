Sam Neill Is Having The Best Time Teasing His Jurassic World Return, And This Time He’s ‘Spoiling’ Moments With Chris Pratt And Jeff Goldblum

With nostalgia continuing to be a powerful force in the entertainment industry, a number of beloved movie franchises have returned to theaters. Jurassic World: Dominion will wrap up the current trilogy of movies, while also featuring the return of the original trio of heroes. This includes Sam Neill, who is seemingly having the best time teasing his Jurassic return. And now he’s “spoiling” moments with Chris Pratt and Jeff Goldblum.

The generations of Jurassic fans were delighted to learn that the original stars would be back for Dominion: Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum. This marks the first time the three of them have appeared in the franchise together since Steven Spielberg’s original . Neill has been posting fun photos with his co-stars, and is now jokingly revealing spoilers with the likes of Chris Pratt. As he recently “shared” online:

I’m not allowed to talk about it. But I have to fight Chris Pratt, and Jeff Goldblum… at the same time.

Honestly, sign me up. While the cast of Jurassic World: Dominion will likely work as a team in order to survive interacting with dinosaurs on the mainland, Sam Neill is jokingly spoiling a conflict between the humans. And honestly, who wouldn’t want to see Alan Grant fight Owen and Ian at once?

Sam Neill offered this faux spoiler about Jurassic World: Dominion over on his personal Twitter account. In a video alongside actor-comedian Stephen Fry, he reveals some top secret information about his return to the dino-centric property. Screw the NDA’s, it’s just too hard for Neill to not spill the beans regarding Alan Grant’s next appearance on the big screen.

Later in the same video, Sam Neill took the joke about a fight with Chris Pratt and Jeff Goldblum a step further. Not only is he maintaining that Jurassic World: Dominion will feature the male leads exchanging blows, Neill revealed the result of his fictional fight with those co-stars. He hilariously “shared”,

I win, though.

All jokes aside, it’s clear that Sam Neill is super psyched about returning to the big screen in Jurassic World: Dominion. Fans are eager to learn what his character Alan Grant has been up to since he was last seen in Jurassic Park III. Luckily the trio of original actors are expected to have major roles in the upcoming threequel. Check out the trailer below,

Is it June yet? After being pushed back a full year as a result of the pandemic, fans are eager to finally see wha Colin Trevorrow has in store for Jurassic World: Dominion. The stakes for the franchise have never been higher, as the ending of Fallen Kingdom saw dinosaurs released on the mainland. There’s no telling what destruction and chaos have followed, so it’s going to be an all hands on deck situation to somehow wrangle the resurrected creatures.