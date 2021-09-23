Shawn Mendes Took A Lie Detector Test And Got Called Out For Being Deceptive About Taylor Swift's Boyfriend

Even celebrities aren't completely honest all of the time. Recently, singing sensation Shawn Mendes took a lie detector test and he wasn’t completely truthful. He’s getting called out for being deceptive about friend and colleague Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, and it’s hilarious.

Shawn Mendes took part in Variety’s fan-favorite “Lie Detector Test” series on YouTube where he was asked about his life, relationships and more. It soon got onto the topic of Taylor Swift, for whom Mendes has opened on tour before. The two are still friends and because of it, the next topic was Swift’s boyfriend, English actor Joe Alwyn. Mendes began to say some pretty nice things about him after looking at his picture:

I never personally met Joe but he looks like a sweet guy.

Soon, though, Shawn Mendes got called out by the guy who is sitting by the machine for being deceptive. Don’t fret, though, as Mendes did give a pretty good reason as to why he was lying and what he really thinks of Joe Alwyn:

I’m lying? A little bit? He’s kind of got a little bit of a villain look about him. I mean, he looks like a nice guy but like, he like at any movement can turn into a villain. He’s got really blue eyes and I struggle with eyes that blue. I find it easier to trust brown eyes.

Kudos to Shawn Mendes for showing a bit more honesty after being called out. Of course, although Joe Alwyn may look like a villain to Mendes, he seems far from it. So much so that he even lent his writing to a few of his girlfriend’s songs for her album Folklore. Hopefully if Swift saw the lie detector video, she doesn’t take it to heart. It seems like she and Mendes still text from time to time, so who knows?

Plenty of celebrities have participated in Variety’s lie detector test, and there have been some pretty incredible memes birthed from some of these videos. Now I think I need to see Taylor Swift take one. Can you imagine the tea that would be spilled, especially when it came to her music? Check out the full video of Shawn Mendes' test:

So now that Shawn Mendes has taken this lie detector test what is next for the singer? He just announced Wonder The World Tour, which kicks off in Denmark in March 2022! Meanwhile Taylor Swift is getting ready to release Red (Taylor’s Version) in November, though some fans think that 1989 (Taylor’s Version) could also be coming soon. Either way, the two of them are staying busy with their music and their loved ones.