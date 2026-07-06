Wait, Which Major Celeb Brought Matty Healy’s (Other) Ex To Taylor’s Wedding?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly invited 1,000 guests to Madison Square Garden to witness the celebrity wedding of the year, and days later we’re still talking about who was (and, perhaps more interestingly, who was not) on that list. Swifties were shook over Karlie Kloss’ golden presence, as the two had a falling out years ago that some fans insist was actually a breakup, but that wasn’t the only blast from the bride’s past in attendance — one A-lister brought another of Matty Healy’s ex-girlfriends.

Liam Hemsworth was in the Garden to see Adam Sandler officiate Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s ceremony, and naturally he brought along his fiancée, Gabriella Brooks, who posted what looked like pre-wedding pics of her and the Hunger Games star on Instagram. Fans were quick to pick up on Brooks’ connection to Swift, as both used to date The 1975 frontman Matty Healy.

Gabriella Brooks reportedly dated Matty Healy from 2015 to 2019 — four years before Taylor Swift’s short-lived romance with him in 2023 that followed her breakup with Joe Alwyn. Swift and Healy may not have been an official item for very long, but the whirlwind romance made quite an impact, with much of The Tortured Poets Department believed to be about Healy.

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In the years since, Taylor Swift has apparently gotten close to Gabriella Brooks, who was first linked to Liam Hemsworth in 2019 after her own Matty Healy breakup. Brooks and Hemsworth even attended one of the Eras Tour’s London shows in 2024, per Parade, as she was seen dancing alongside Travis Kelce in the VIP tent.

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Surprisingly the connections to Taylor Swift’s ex-boyfriends don’t end there. Sophie Turner was also reportedly on the guest list, and despite both women having dated Joe Jonas, they have a long-established friendship. In fact, when Turner and the Jonas Brother divorced, Swift even let Turner and her daughters stay at her New York apartment — inspiring the actress to call Swift “an absolute hero.”