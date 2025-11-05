Sydney Sweeney Is Not ‘Looking For Love’ Amidst Break-Up With Fiancé And Sightings With Scooter Braun

Actress/producer Sydney Sweeney's starpower has been steadily growing for years now, thanks to her work on Euphoria (which is streaming with a HBO Max subscription) as well as a number of high profile movie projects. Her personal life has also made headlines, including her break-up with fiance Jonathan Davino and rumors about both Glen Powell and Scooter Braun. But despite this, she claims that she's actually not actively looking for love right now. Let's break it all down.

Sweeney and Braun met at Jeff Bezos' wedding, and there have been rumors about them being in a relationship ever since. But in a recent conversation with GQ about her career and personal life, the 28 year-old actress spoke about how she's viewing romance at this stage in her life, offering:

I don’t think I’m looking for a man right now. What I’ve learned this year is that I have a really, really amazing group of girlfriends and I am strong and independent and that I’m going to be okay. If love finds me, love finds me.

This sounds like a healthy outlook, especially for someone who recently had such a significant break-up. But this also stands in stark juxtaposition to rumors about Sydney Sweeney's relationship with Scooter Braun, with the pair being photographed a number of time throughout the past two months. But maybe things aren't heating up between them after all.

This isn't the first time that the Christy actress' personal life has been put under the microscope. As previously mentioned, rumors swirled about Sweeney and Glen Powell when shooting and promoting Anyone But You. But the pair of actors admitted they played into that discourse a bit to get people in theaters to see the rom-com. Later in her same interview, the Handmaid's Tale alum mused about how love fits into her life, saying:

I’m a hopeless romantic, so I hope love finds me, but I’m not the type of person that wants to go out all the time. And I do believe in true love and wanting to be with someone for the rest of my life. So I’m not going to…you won’t see me jumping around a lot of places.

That certainly clears things up. Despite the chatter and photos of her and Scooter Braun, it sounds like Sydney Sweeney isn't hoping to jump into another serious relationship right away. But she is a romantic person, and therefore will be open when she meets the right person. We'll just have to wait and see when that happens, and who the lucky person is.

For now, fans are hyped for a number of Sweeney's upcoming projects, chief among them being Euphoria Season 3. Her new movie Christy will hit theaters November 7th as part of the 2025 movie release list. As for her personal life, only time will tell how that shakes out.