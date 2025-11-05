Sydney Sweeney Is Not ‘Looking For Love’ Amidst Break-Up With Fiancé And Sightings With Scooter Braun
Is she not looking for a relationship after all?
Actress/producer Sydney Sweeney's starpower has been steadily growing for years now, thanks to her work on Euphoria (which is streaming with a HBO Max subscription) as well as a number of high profile movie projects. Her personal life has also made headlines, including her break-up with fiance Jonathan Davino and rumors about both Glen Powell and Scooter Braun. But despite this, she claims that she's actually not actively looking for love right now. Let's break it all down.
Sweeney and Braun met at Jeff Bezos' wedding, and there have been rumors about them being in a relationship ever since. But in a recent conversation with GQ about her career and personal life, the 28 year-old actress spoke about how she's viewing romance at this stage in her life, offering:
This sounds like a healthy outlook, especially for someone who recently had such a significant break-up. But this also stands in stark juxtaposition to rumors about Sydney Sweeney's relationship with Scooter Braun, with the pair being photographed a number of time throughout the past two months. But maybe things aren't heating up between them after all.
This isn't the first time that the Christy actress' personal life has been put under the microscope. As previously mentioned, rumors swirled about Sweeney and Glen Powell when shooting and promoting Anyone But You. But the pair of actors admitted they played into that discourse a bit to get people in theaters to see the rom-com. Later in her same interview, the Handmaid's Tale alum mused about how love fits into her life, saying:
That certainly clears things up. Despite the chatter and photos of her and Scooter Braun, it sounds like Sydney Sweeney isn't hoping to jump into another serious relationship right away. But she is a romantic person, and therefore will be open when she meets the right person. We'll just have to wait and see when that happens, and who the lucky person is.
For now, fans are hyped for a number of Sweeney's upcoming projects, chief among them being Euphoria Season 3. Her new movie Christy will hit theaters November 7th as part of the 2025 movie release list. As for her personal life, only time will tell how that shakes out.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.