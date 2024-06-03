‘Really Grateful’: Scream’s Neve Campbell Shares Excitement About Playing Sidney Prescott Again

The horror renaissance is showing no signs of slowing down, with some of the best horror movies returning to theaters with new sequels. That includes the Scream franchise, and the developing seventh movie is one of the most highly anticipated upcoming horror movies. Franchise star Neve Campbell recently shared her excitement about playing Sidney Prescott again, being quoted saying she's "really grateful."

What we know about Scream 7 is limited, but fans were delighted to learn that Neve Campbell would be back as Sidney after being noticeably absent from the last film. While speaking with People at a recent event, she expressed her happiness to be back in Wes Craven's franchise, offering:

Those movies have been such a big part of my life and it means so much to me, and I was sad to miss the last one, to not be a part of it. I was really grateful that they came back to me in a respectful way. I think that means a lot to women and to society. I'm grateful to be able to step in into Sidney's shoes again and tell her story

There you have it. Scream's final girl is back, and all is right with the world. Clearly there are no hard feelings about what went down with Scream VI (which is streaming with a Paramount+ subscription), and now she's seemingly cut a deal with the studio that she's proud of. And as the franchise's protagonist, she's definitely got the right.

Neve Campbell dropped out of Scream VI before filming due to a pay dispute, and stood her ground that she deserved to be paid her worth, especially as the franchise's leading lady for decades. But she's since said that her offer for the new movie was fair, and that she felt respected by the team behind Scream 7.

There are countless questions about what's going to go down in Scream 7, and who will make up the cast alongside Campbell. With both Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega out, the story will shift away from the Carpenter sisters and back over to Sidney. But fans are curious if the other two members of the Core Four will return for the new movie: Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding and Mindy and Chad Meeks-Martin.

Indeed, there are a number of rumors and fan theories swirling around online about Scream 7, especially after Campbell announced her return. Some fans are hoping Patrick Dempsey returns to Scream, as his character Mark is married to Sidney in-universe. There's also a rumor that the new movie will feature a time jump, allowing Sidney's kids to enter the narrative. We'll just have to wait and see what rumors end up coming to fruition.

It's unclear when Scream 7 is hitting theaters, but fans are hyped. In the meantime, check the 2024 movie release dates.