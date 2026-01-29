Taylor Lautner’s Wife Hilariously Defends Why She Was Team Edward Before She Met Him

Being a fan of Twilight while the movies were coming out was really a singular experience, wasn’t it? It was a bunch of your friends and a mom chaperone taking you to the midnight premieres, listening to all the soundtracks and of course, picking between Team Edward and Team Jacob. Funny enough, the actual wife of Taylor Lautner was one of those fans who grew up with the franchise, but she was actually rooting for the vampires.

“I was too young for Jacob’s abs,” Lautner’s wife (who is also named Taylor Lautner since they got married back in 2022) told Cosmopolitan in defense of the fun fact. And, when Tay was asked if she sees something about her husband in real life that reflects what she loved about Edward Cullen as a young girl, this exchange happened between the couple:

Tay: “Nothing! I always say I wasn’t into ‘hotness’ yet then.”

Taylor: “Yeah, like Robert Pattinson isn’t hot…”

Tay: “There’s nothing Edward about you, which I love.”

The Twilight star and his wife come from completely different backgrounds, and yet they found each other back in 2018. While Taylor Lautner spent a lot of his childhood getting into acting with early roles in The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl and Cheaper By The Dozen before becoming a viral star for the Twilight movies, his wife was living a “normal life in my normal suburb.” As the actor added:

...when I was walking around in my little booty jean shorts and ripping my shirt off and my abs were on big screens, she’s 11 years old, throwing a Twilight birthday party.

The couple was set up by the actor’s sister, Makena. Tay Lautner was a nurse who worked 12-hour shifts at a hospital during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, but after the career weighed on her and she was diagnosed with severe PTSD, depression and anxiety, she decided to resign. Both Taylor Lautners currently host a podcast together called The Squeeze.

Taylor Lautner is leaning into his Twilight roots soon with his meta series Taylor Lautner: Werewolf Hunter, where he’ll play a heightened version of himself who is recruited to join a secret society of werewolf trackers. On the franchise’s front, there’s also a Twilight animated series for Netflix currently being made based on Midnight Sun.

The couple has rewatched the Twilight movies together, where Tay actually said she had an emotional reaction to revisiting the films now that they are husband and wife. The fandom might always be divided on Team Edward and Team Jacob, and apparently, the phenomenon actually made it “difficult” for Lautner and Pattinson to get close on the movies.

Obviously, Tay Lautner is indisputably Team Jacob nowadays, and if you ask me, I think it’s sweet that she was a fan, but not Jacob-obsessed prior to their relationship.