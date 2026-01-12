Josh Allen Gushes About ‘Rockstar’ Wife Hailee Steinfeld And Reveals One Thing She’s Taught Him

When it comes to celebrity couples, some may argue that few are as adorable as Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen are. The pair – who began dating in 2023 and got married in 2025 – have gone viral for one reason or another since they’ve been together. What’s particularly sweet, though, is the way in which Allen (29) and Steinfeld (29) talk each other up. On that note, Allen recently had some kind words to share about his wife, and the Buffalo Bills quarterback also revealed one key way he’s been impacted by his spouse.

It goes without saying that Allen – who’s played eight seasons in the NFL – is an accomplished and popular athlete. He’s an NFL Most Valuable Player winner, a four-time Pro Bowler and a two-time second team All Pro selectee. Despite his own achievements, the California native remains in awe of his wife’s work. Allen shared his feelings when speaking with Marty Smith in a clip shared on ESPN Originals’ Instagram. The fan-favorite QB laid out his feelings as follows:

My wife is an unbelievable, undeniable rockstar in her work and in her life as a person. She's everything that I need in my life.

Honestly, it’s hard not to love hearing someone hype up their partner in such a sweet way. Josh Allen has seemingly shown up for his wife on a number of occasions, and that’s also been the case as she has promoted her latest film, Sinners, throughout the last year. To that point, Allen even snuck into the film’s Mexico premiere and later praised it during a Bills press conference. Of course, the former University of Wyoming player not only adores Steinfeld’s work, as he also appreciates one thing he’s learned from her:

Maybe that I am more than a football player. My whole dream as a kid was to be in this position, and I’ve never thought of anything outside that or beyond that and, hopefully, I get to still play this game for a very long time. That’s ultimately my goal, to play this as long as I physically can, but there is life after it as well.

There is indeed life after athletics, and that’ll especially be the case for Allen, thanks to a major piece of news that was revealed about a month ago. Allen and Steinfeld are expecting their first child, as they dropped the big news on social media in December. So, when his playing days are done, Allen will not only have a wife to spend time with but also a child that he’ll continue to watch grow up. It’s honestly sweet to hear that even though Allen has long been focused on football, he has a partner who’s helped him see what else life has to offer.

For the most part, Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen have sought privacy when it comes to their relationship. However, as is the case with Allen’s recent interview, the pair do occasionally share details about their romance. Steinfeld, for her part, has been candid about what it’s like being an actress married to an NFL star. The True Grit star also joked about her and Allen having a bit of a tiff over the fact that he doesn’t wear SPF.

Any funny back-and-forth over sunscreen aside, Allen and Steinfeld seem to be living their best lives and could definitely be referred to as couple goals. Of course, that declaration isn’t simply because of the individual success they’ve had but due to the loving way they seem to appreciate each other.