See Fast And Furious 'Siblings' Vin Diesel And Jordana Brewster Reunite For Fast X In Hug-Filled New Video

The Fast & Furious franchise puts a large emphasis on family, both in front of and behind the camera. And those tight bonds between the cast and crew are surely now more important than ever as the gang revs up production on Fast X. The first installment in the film series’ two-part capper has experienced some setbacks (mainly the loss of director Justin Lin) . But things seem to be moving again, as the Diesel-led movie has found a new filmmaker . The stars also appear thrilled to be working together again, including FF “siblings” Diesel and Jordana Brewster, who reunited in a hug-filled video.

Vin Diesel has been sharing a number of behind-the-scenes updates on Fast X via social media, many of which included both old and new cast members. In one of his most recent Instagram posts, he’s seen hugging Jordana Brewster, who simply says, “finally.” Diesel spoke about the actress’ “sigh” in his caption:

The sigh of siblings reuniting… my sister on and off screen for two and a half decades. So blessed, so grateful. For those who can receive it… we wish you love. Grateful for you all and hope to make you, him and the universe proud. A miracle.

Having played faux brother and sister for over 20 years now, it’s no surprise that the two stars are so close. It’s rare that two actors get to star alongside each other for so long and build such chemistry. You can’t help but smile seeing the two in each other’s arms once more as they prepare to close the book on Dom and Mia Toretto. Check out the clip in the post down below:

A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) A photo posted by on

Fast X sports an incredibly star-studded cast , and that’s saying a lot for the car-centric franchise. It’s more than clear that Vin Diesel is proud of the actors that the film has picked up, based on his social media activity. Diesel has posted a video with a shirtless Jason Momoa , and it was humorously on brand. He also dropped an adorable look at Brie Larson’s new character , after having previously welcomed the actress into the fold with another post.

The 54-year-old actor has been incredibly reflective while working on this latest feature. As he’s teased what’s to come, he’s also looked back on some major memories. As he heads into the final leg of the Fast & Furious franchise, Paul Walker and his legacy in particular have been on the actor’s mind. Given how integral Walker was to the series, the Guardians of the Galaxy star hopes to honor his comrade with these last two movies.

Despite the ups and downs behind the scenes, I’d say the FF family is as strong as ever. Hopefully, Vin Diesel, Jordana Brewster and co. can indeed deliver a worthy send-off to one of the most celebrated cinematic sagas of all time. (And of course, it wouldn’t hurt to get some more sweet BTS photos ahead of its release as well.)

Fast X roars into theaters on May 19, 2023.