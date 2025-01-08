What Is Going On In The Awards Water? See Nicole Kidman Chug Milk And Kieran Culkin Spit Out Gum And Hand It To Jesse Eisenberg

The award shows that have aired on the 2025 TV schedule have been some for the books. At the Golden Globes, we got Nikki Glaser crushing it as host, that weird reunion between the Rock and Vin Diesel, and even the debut of Zendaya’s reported engagement ring. Then, and more importantly for this story, things got really wild last night at the National Board of Review Awards. That's because Nicole Kidman chugged a glass of milk and Kieran Culkin handed off his already-chewed gum to Jesse Eisenberg while on stage, and you can see it all below.

While neither Babygirl nor A Real Pain made CinemaBlend's best movies of 2024 list, both pack their own punch and have proven to be award contenders. Kidman has shared the stark and blunt feelings of viewers that have drummed up plenty of conversations around her film Babygirl. While Eisenberg and Culkin's A Real Pain has been deemed the funniest and saddest movie of 2024 per our own Riley Utley. Due to all this, Kidman, Eisenberg and Culkin will be in regular attendance at plenty of the upcoming awards shows . However, I don't know if they can top their wild performances at the National Board of Review Awards.

Nicole Kidman Wasted No Time Chugging Her Milk During The Show

Last night at the National Board of Review Awards, The Perfect Couple alum won best actress for her work in the 2024 film. She brought up the glass of milk to pay homage to her character and a steamy scene from the movie. Then, she proceeded to toast all the other ‘babygirls in the room.’ After raising said glass, she drank the whole thing, smiled and finished her toast with a ‘good girl,’ before exiting the stage. Check the video out for yourself below:

Between Babygirl and Kidman's nominations and wins across various award ceremonies and some of the actress's stunning red carpet looks, like the backless dress she wore to the Globes, this project has turned a lot of heads. However, I think what really made everyone's jaw drop was the moment she took the stage to accept this award and chugged a glass of milk.

The Eyes Wide Shut alum is an icon, and this honestly only added to why she's considered that. However you may feel about Babygirl, you have to admit this is the next level of commitment to the role and movie. Would I have loved to see this happen at the Globes if she had won–absolutely, yes. However, I’ll gladly watch the odd homage at any award ceremony.

Kieran Culkin Taking Out His Gum And Handing It To Jesse Eisenberg Was Not On My Bingo Card

Culkin and Eisenberg have been an unexpected and cahotic but incredible duo a la Matt Damon and Ben Affleck energy but for the 2020s. The press material both have done–together and apart–has been fun and brought even more attention to this quiet but incredible movie. Of course, they couldn’t be left out of the virality of last night.

While Kieran Culkin was beginning to accept the award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in A Real Pain, he realized he was still chewing his gum. The Succession alum casually took it out of his mouth and shared that he didn’t know what to do with it only for Eisenberg to swoop in seconds later to retrieve the ABC gum.

Check out the bizarre moment below:

This moment is a little more chaotic but sweet, in my opinion. It speaks to the actors’ deep bond they have, making their movie all the more precious. Hopefully, Culkin will learn his lesson here though, and in the future does a gum check before heading to the stage. However, I will admit that I loved getting the full story of how he got the gum in the first place.

Whatever may be in the awards show water, I hope it continues throughout the coming season. This is the kind of chaos I crave! If Kidman drinking a glass of milk on stage and Eisenberg is ushering Culkin’s gum off stage this early, who knows what will be waiting for us down the line? I guess we’ll just have to wait and see.

A Real Pain and Babygirl are playing in theaters now and available on select VOD services.