Kenan Thompson Absolutely Roasted Kevin Hart’s Feet Not Touching The Floor During Olympics Broadcasts, And One Fan Comment Is Priceless

Every four years, the Olympics gives sports fans around the world many amazing moments, and the 2024 Paris Olympics (which you can still stream online using your Peacock subscription ) was no different. Kevin Hart returned to provide his take on highlights from the games again, but with Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson this time around. After Thompson absolutely roasted his co-host for his feet not touching the floor during their coverage, one fan offered up a priceless comment.

How Did Kenan Thompson Roast Kevin Hart For His Olympic Coverage And How Did A Fan Respond?

Of course, watching our favorite athletes win is far from the only entertainment we get from tuning in for the Olympics, as famous folks from across many disciplines often allow us to do some prime celeb-watching (like Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling) by attending the games or actually providing commentary on events. Though Kevin Hart’s ever-popular co-commentator from the Tokyo Olympics, Snoop Dogg, moved on to a different highly-paid gig during the 2024 games , the Borderlands cast member continued to knock it out of the park with SNL’s Kenan Thompson. Now that their jobs are done, Thompson roasted Hart for his well-known, um, vertical challenge and a fan came correct with the perfect comment. Take a look!

Oooooooooh! Not only is the video itself perfect, with the camera slowly zooming in on the fact that the 5’4” comedian’s feet didn’t touch the floor during his Olympic broadcasts with Thompson (and he was swinging his feet to boot, with voice over audio seemingly taken from someone who was cheering on a child), but we need to pay special attention to one fan’s comment. Observe:

You gotta hand it to Kevin Hart! Really though you have to hand it to him he can’t reach.

WOOOO! Oh, boy. Did they nail it or what? Not only is this, obviously, a casual but top-tier short joke, but it’s also true that we really do have to hand it to Hart. The man has, of course, always been aware of his…shortcomings (I had to. You know that. Sorry not sorry to all my short kings and queens out there.) and decided long ago to get ahead of the jokes and just make fun of his height himself.

The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle actor has made his height a part of many of his stand up routines over the years, and was even roasted by fans a couple of years ago when he made his son sit for a family Christmas photo so he wouldn’t be seen as shorter than the youngster in the picture. And, speaking of the aforementioned family film franchise, the star’s partnership with the behemoth that is The Rock has frequently played on the massive difference in size between them when they’re on screen and in their real life friendship, which has a long history of Hart and Dwayne Johnson ripping on each other .

Basically, we can almost be completely sure that Hart will approve of these roasts about his height, and probably has a million more locked and loaded for his next talk show appearance.