One Way Brian Austin Green And Megan Fox's Relationship Has Reportedly Been A Boon Amidst Her MGK Drama

For as long as there have been famous people, there have been celebrity couples. The public just loves seeing A-listers together, although it can make their relationship into a very public matter. Megan Fox knows this all too well, as she's making a ton of headlines thanks to her relationship issues with Machine Gun Kelly. But there's one way her relationship with ex Brian Austin Green has reportedly been a boon amidst her MGK drama.

Prior to her notable relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox was married to Beverly Hills, 90210 actor Brian Austin Green. The two also had three children together, and continue to co-parent despite their split. And according to a source who spoke with Us Magazine, having the childcare consistent during this uneasy time has been super helpful. They were quoted, saying:

Knowing that [Megan] has a healthy connection with Brian makes things a lot easier when it comes to managing other parts of her life.

There you have it. While it remains to be seen if Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly will be able to work out their differences and continue their relationship, things are super stable with with her ex. And that makes co-parenting in the midst of the other drama (and all the media attention) all the more possible. It sounds like Fox and Brian Austin Green really took a page from Gwyneth Paltrow's book regarding conscious uncoupling.

This report from Us Weekly offers a peek behind the curtain on what it's like for Megan Fox right now in the midst of the MGK drama. The same source also clarifies that she's not emotionally leaning of Brian Austin Green or offering details about her relationship. But the consistency and peace when it comes to co-parenting is reportedly a major help at this time.

While their relationship has had its share of ups and downs, the drama between Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly seemingly began during Super Bowl weekend. Fox turned heads when she suddenly deleted all their photos together, before (briefly) deactivating her Instagram account altogether. Infidelity rumors have been swirling, some of which the Jennifer's Body actress addressed directly.

Whatever the reason for their relationship strife, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are reportedly taking it one day at a time. There's been reports of them doing extensive therapy, while attempting to reconcile their differences. Fox has noticeably not been wearing her engagement ring, including when attending the Vanity Fair Oscars party.

A History Of Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green's Relationship

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green met on the set of the TV series Hope & Faith back in 2004. She was 18 at the time while he was 30. The pair of actors dating for a few years before their 2006 engagement. Although this wouldn't be the first time that they got engaged, as they actually broke it off in 2009.

Of course, all that would eventually change in 2010 when Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green announced they were once again engaged to be wed. They did eventually tie the knot just days later in Hawaii. As previously mentioned, they had three sons together during their marriage. During that time Fox filed for divorce in 2015, before they got back together in early 2016.

But in the end their on and off again relationship would dissolve, with Brian Austin Green announcing their separation back in 2020. The divorce went through in October of 2021.

Aside from her relationship issues, Megan Fox has a number of exciting professional projects coming down the line including The Expendables 4. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.