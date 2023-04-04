Machine Gun Kelly Told Crowd His ‘Life’s In Shambles’ Amidst Box Office Failures, Megan Fox Cheating Drama

Machine Gun Kelly’s life seemed to be taking a turn for the better, following his time in recovery from drug addiction coupled with his engagement to actress Megan Fox . However, it appears the musician isn’t happy at all with the direction his life’s been going in more recently. After experiencing box office failure films and the cheating drama that put his engagement on hold, MGK voiced the idea that his “life’s in shambles” while speaking to a crowd of fans at his latest concert in Houston, Texas.

What Machine Gun Kelly Told The Crowd About His Life

In performing for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo at NRG Stadium on March 14th, Machine Gun Kelly returned to his birthplace in Texas as a touring musician. This possibly brought about many feelings of nostalgia for the rapper/rocker, as he and his Christian missionary parents left the state when he was young, moving to various U.S. states and countries around the globe through his childhood. With over 54,000 fans hanging on to the performer's every word, the Houston Chronicle reported that MGK (real name: Colson Baker) pondered on-mic what the next step in his life would be.

Don't you guys kind of feel like I should just move to Texas? I could do it. My life's in shambles.

This is very startling to hear from a musician who seemed to be on the up and up in both his career and personal life. He made the successful transition from rap music to punk rock with the well-received album Tickets to My Downfall, which was his first album to debut at the top of the Billboard 200. Not to mention, he met his future love Megan Fox through their movie Midnight in the Switchgrass and two years later proposed to her “under a banyan tree.” It seemed like Baker’s life was going nowhere but up from here.

MGK Has Had Seen Struggles At The Box Office

While MGK may have been grateful that Midnight in the Switchgrass was where he met Fox , the movie itself didn’t do so well critically and financially. This Bruce Willis-fronted movie only grossed $97,518 based on sales in Portugal and Russia, as well as $636,769 from home video sales. Even the Bloody Valentine singer called this critically-panned movie “trash.”

The movie that reached the true low point for the punk-rock singer, though, was Good Mourning, which he directed with frequent collaborator Mod Sun. Inspired by a text from Megan Fox , this movie was about an actor whose world goes upside down when he receives a text from his girlfriend implying she wants to break up. Unfortunately for Baker, his directorial debut received a total gross of $21,348 as well as a 0% on Rotten Tomatoes. Good Mourning also received a ton of Razzie nominations , including Worst Picture and Worst Director which Baker won for.

What's The Latest On Machine Gun Kelly's Alleged Cheating Scandal With Megan

The news that’s been keeping his fans on high alert is the relationship status of MGK and his lady love Megan Fox. He and the Transformers actress were reportedly talking gothic wedding ceremony plans to their suddenly being drama surrounding an alleged cheating scandal that put their Holy Matrimony plans on hold. This all started when the internet speculated a breakup after Fox posted a cryptic Instagram caption that quoted Beyoncé’s lyrics “You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath.” Fans theorized that a shocking quote like this was the Jennifer’s Body actress telling her followers that MGK was allegedly cheating on her. The rumors intensified when Fox unfollowed him shortly after that, as well as when she deleted all photos of him and then her account as a whole.

With these rumors spreading like wildfire, fans continued speculating what was going on up to the point where the assumption became that MGK was cheating on Fox with his guitarist Sophie Lloyd , after the 36-year-old actress was asked by a fan about it. Despite what anyone would believe, Lloyd’s rep dismissed these rumors, saying she has a boyfriend of her own with whom she'd just celebrated her five-year anniversary. But after Fox was seen without her engagement ring on and returned to Instagram to address the cheating rumors about no “third-party interference” occurring, an insider reported she may have impulsively shared her thoughts with the world only to regret her actions after. The latest update on the couple follows the two of them reportedly going to counseling with their wedding allegedly being put on hold for right now.