Why Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s Trial To Drop Brad’s Last Name Has Been Postponed

Being a celebrity is a tricky thing. Because while it offers exciting opportunties and money, it makes one's personal life into a public matter. Just look at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, or the ongoing legal battle between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie for the last seven years. Their daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has also gotten involved, and is trying to drop Brad's last name. And here's why her trial to make that happen recently got postponed.

Shiloh made her intentions to drop Pitt from her name clear in a newspaper, and is seemingly ready to bring the matter to trial. But there was a recent speed bump in that process. People reports that the upcoming court case was postponed because a background check wasn't completed in time. Jolie-Pitt's lawyer Peter Levine made a statement to the outlet, which reads:

Unfortunately, the court was unable to complete the background check ahead of today's hearing, so the hearing was rescheduled for August 19. Everyone undergoing a name-change request needs to have a background check conducted by the court clerk, and because of clerical error, Shiloh's hearing has been continued to a new date.

There you have it. This doesn't appear to be specific to Jolie-Pitt's case, but is something that's standard for all name-change requests. So Brad and Angelina's daughter is going to have to wait a bit longer before finally going to trial in an attempt to have her father's last name removed.

Shiloh filed this request back in May, and made headlines in the midst of Jolie and Pitt's long divorce proceedings. Their separation began back in 2016, but they've been fighting in the courts, including a dispute about a winery they share. Add in their daughter's request for a name change and there's a lot of legal stuff over the family.

Back when Shiloh Jolie-Pitt first issued the name change, an anonymous source told People how the Fight Club icon was responding, offering:

He’s aware and upset that Shiloh dropped his last name. The reminders that he’s lost his children, is of course not easy for Brad. He loves his children and misses them. It’s very sad.

It's understandable that he might feel this way, and the fact that the entire public nd his generations of fans know about this family turmoil shows the way fame is truly. double-edged sword. We'll just have to see how this legal situation with Shiloh shakes out, as well as if/when the divorce proceedings between Jolie and Pitt finally reach a conclusion.

Despite what's happening behind closed doors, both Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have a number of upcoming movie projects coming down the line. While we wait to see what comes next for their personal lives and careers, check out the 2025 movie release dates.