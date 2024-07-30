Why Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s Trial To Drop Brad’s Last Name Has Been Postponed
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are in the midst of a legal battle, and Shiloh has her own case.
Being a celebrity is a tricky thing. Because while it offers exciting opportunties and money, it makes one's personal life into a public matter. Just look at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, or the ongoing legal battle between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie for the last seven years. Their daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has also gotten involved, and is trying to drop Brad's last name. And here's why her trial to make that happen recently got postponed.
Shiloh made her intentions to drop Pitt from her name clear in a newspaper, and is seemingly ready to bring the matter to trial. But there was a recent speed bump in that process. People reports that the upcoming court case was postponed because a background check wasn't completed in time. Jolie-Pitt's lawyer Peter Levine made a statement to the outlet, which reads:
There you have it. This doesn't appear to be specific to Jolie-Pitt's case, but is something that's standard for all name-change requests. So Brad and Angelina's daughter is going to have to wait a bit longer before finally going to trial in an attempt to have her father's last name removed.
Shiloh filed this request back in May, and made headlines in the midst of Jolie and Pitt's long divorce proceedings. Their separation began back in 2016, but they've been fighting in the courts, including a dispute about a winery they share. Add in their daughter's request for a name change and there's a lot of legal stuff over the family.
Back when Shiloh Jolie-Pitt first issued the name change, an anonymous source told People how the Fight Club icon was responding, offering:
It's understandable that he might feel this way, and the fact that the entire public nd his generations of fans know about this family turmoil shows the way fame is truly. double-edged sword. We'll just have to see how this legal situation with Shiloh shakes out, as well as if/when the divorce proceedings between Jolie and Pitt finally reach a conclusion.
Despite what's happening behind closed doors, both Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have a number of upcoming movie projects coming down the line. While we wait to see what comes next for their personal lives and careers, check out the 2025 movie release dates.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.