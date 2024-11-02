After Dropping A Suit Against Brad Pitt, It Sounds Like Angelina Jolie Is Turning Over A ‘New Leaf’

For the past several years, Angelina Jolie has been engaged in a number of legal issues involving her ex-husband, Brad Pitt. That includes their divorce, a lawsuit involving alleged abuse and a suit centered on a dispute involving a winery the former couple used to co-own. It’s recently been reported, however, that the Oscar-winning actress has dropped one of the suits against her ex. With that, she’s now allegedly looking to turn over a “new leaf,” and that could include adding some more romance to her life.

Back in 2021, the Tomb Raider veteran sued Brad Pitt, accusing him of domestic violence. The crux of the lawsuit was an alleged 2016 incident, in which Brad Pitt was said to have physically and verbally abused the actress and their kids while they were on a plane. News of the Wanted star’s decision to drop the suit against Pitt, who denied the allegations, surfaced in early October. At that time, an insider for OK Magazine alleged that the actress was upbeat after making that decision. In the unnamed individual’s words:

She seems really relaxed and happy. It’s like she’s turned over a new leaf.

The source’s comments suggest that 49-year-old Angelina Jolie is ready to turn the page and start a new chapter. Another person, who spoke with OK , took it a step further by talking about how her supposed new mindset could impact her love life. Jolie has more recently been wrapped up in romance rumors involving British rapper Akala. This insider couldn’t confirm any kind of relationship between the two, though they did claim that Jolie knows how she wants to approach the dating pool:

Angie is ready to date again. … It’s unknown if she and Akala are really an item. Whoever she dates next will have to adhere to her rules, though. The kids come first. She also wants to be wooed. Angie has been through a lot since she filed for divorce from Brad. She doesn’t want to jump into anything; she wants to be courted and won over.

When it comes to what the A-lister has “been through” over the last several years, she’s been engaged in a lengthy divorce , which she formally filed for in 2014. And it was in 2022, that now-60-year-old Brad Pitt sued his former wife , as he claimed that she sold her share of their Chateau Miraval without consulting him. It would seem that, as of this writing, that particular lawsuit is ongoing.

If Angelina Jolie does end up pursuing love in her life, that could coincide with another major change. At the beginning of the year, it was reported that the actress could become one of the latest celebrities to leave Hollywood for a less-buzzy locale. Jolie later confirmed her plans to leave Los Angeles when all of her kids are at least 18. As for what she plans to do after that, the Changeling star wants to spend time in Cambodia and visit her family and friends across the world. One would think that she might also continue to star in, produce or direct films and TV productions as well. What exactly lies ahead for the star remains to be seen, but one would hope that she’ll be able to proceed with her life in a way that suits her.

Those who’ve been eager to see Angelina Jolie on the big screen again can do so by checking out her 2024 movie release , Maria, which will play in select theaters beginning on November 27. After that, the biopic will be available to stream with a Netflix subscription , starting on December 11.