Simu Liu Recalls Struggling To Make It As An Actor Prior To Shang-Chi

As one of Hollywood’s emerging go-to stars, it’s hard to imagine when Simu Liu wasn’t making waves in film and TV. Fans have witnessed his rise from the cult classic comedy Kim’s Convenience to starring in blockbusters like Barbie and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The latter served as his Hollywood breakthrough after years of working in entertainment. Despite his current success, Liu recalled struggling to make it as an actor before his MCU role.

The Barbie star opened up about his time as a struggling actor in Hollywood as Deadline caught up with him on the SAG-AFTRA picket line. Most fans knew Liu worked as a stock image model leading to fans hilariously compiling his stock images on the internet. Those photos gained attention after he achieved leading man status. Despite achieving Hollywood success, the MCU star was candid about not being far removed from working-class actors, saying:

I've been there. I've spent time as a background actor and I've spent time in that type of gig economy where it's just gig to gig not knowing when your next paycheck is going to come and not qualifying for health care. It's already a rough spot to be in as is, but what the AMPTP is suggesting is that the livelihood of these working-class actors is lowered even more with new guidelines about AI and new guidelines about replication.

Liu’s words put the actors’ strike into perspective. The 34-year-old actor understood that many Hollywood hopefuls rely on background work to survive until they get their big break. Liu spent several years scoring small guest roles on American and Canadian TV shows before his breakout role on Kim’s Convenience. So, he remembered what it was like living paycheck to paycheck while trying to live his dream.

Staring in multiple multi-million-dollar movies might allow an actor to remove themselves from their past struggles, but that wasn’t the case for Simu Liu. The One True Loves star recalled struggling to make a living as an actor like other actor friends. He said:

In my mind, I remember not just myself but all of the background actors and performers that I knew whose livelihood depended on their ability to go into work. It really hasn't been that long for me so to be in a position of privilege now, I think it's a responsibility to stand in solidarity with each and every one of the members of SAG.

Luckily, performers on every level have the support of big names like the MCU star and Colin Farrell speaking out from the picket lines. The Hollywood star wasn’t too far removed from his background acting days, so he understood the plight many working actors face daily. He also worked as a stunt performer despite downplaying his marital arts talents for his Shang-Chi audition. Liu joined the Hollywood A-list within the last few years courtesy of his Shang-Chi role. Fans may remember the then-relatively known actor’s reaction upon joining the MCU. So, those struggling years were still fresh in his mind.

While the actors’ strike continues, Simu Liu had a productive year with multiple projects on the 2023 movie schedule, including the sci-fi thriller Simulant and comedy-drama One True Loves. Liu already has several upcoming projects lined up, including Arthur the King with Mark Wahlberg and Atlas with Jennifer Lopez. In the meantime, check out Barbie currently in theaters.