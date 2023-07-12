Sisterhood Of The Traveling Shirt? Amber Tamblyn Shares Topless Pic From First Mammogram To Promote Breast Cancer Awareness

Amber Tamblyn has been quite busy since her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants days. The actress has become an author and director in addition to her acting work. She's also been an advocate for many causes, using her platform to support and promote important messages. In one of her most recent posts, she championed mammograms after receiving her first, promoting breast cancer awareness and the importance of proactive healthcare using a topless photo. (And I'm slightly surprised the witty star didn't make a "Sisterhood of the Traveling Shirt" pun.)

The actress posted a topless pic after receiving her first mammogram ever and used the caption to encourage others to get one too. She kept her message characteristically light, using humor to share her thoughts while also emphasizing the importance of mammograms, especially for women. The 127 Hours alum also shouted out the healthcare professional that performed the medical procedure. You can see Amber Tamblyn’s Instagram post below:

This is such an important message, as it can honestly save lives. While the photo itself is meant to be tongue in cheek, it’s a great attention-grabbing way to make sure others get her point. This is just another prime example of how she's used her status to shed light on vital issues, particularly those pertaining to women. A skilled writer, she's also penned editorials for The New York Times about issues surrounding #MeToo and cultural criticism, in addition to sharing ways for women in reproductive rights-restricted areas to get needed healthcare. So all in all, she's certainly trying to do her part.

The Two and a Half Men actress isn’t the only star who's carved out time to promote breast cancer awareness. Serena Williams also went topless in 2018 to support the cause. In addition, scripted TV and film have told stories that communicate the importance of preventative screenings like mammograms. In 2021, a storyline meant to encourage audiences to get breast cancer screenings was present on New Amsterdam.

As for Amber Tamblyn, when she isn’t being an advocate for important social issues, she's still acting and tackling new creative endeavors. In her latest film, You Hurt My Feelings, she plays one half of a couple in marriage counseling. She acts alongside her real-life husband, David Cross, who she also shares children with. The past several years have also seen her appear on Inside Amy Schumer and join the cast of Y: The Last Man's cast. As mentioned, Tamblyn has also published many books, with her latest being Listening in the Dark.

It's definitely important for a person to stay on top of their health, and it's wonderful that Amber Tamblyn is doing that very thing and inspiring others to follow suit. Kudos to her for getting her first mammogram, and let's hope others are inspired to do the same.

You can see her in You Hurt My Feelings, which is currently available to rent on Prime Video. Fans of her iconic performance in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants can also rent the film on Amazon and stream the sequel with a Max subscription. For more information on other movies heading to theaters or streaming this year, make sure to consult our schedule of 2023 new movie releases.