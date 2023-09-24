Smile 2 Is Coming For Halloween 2024, But There Are Changes I’d Like To See In The Sequel

Upcoming horror movie fans, brace yourselves. One of the biggest horror hits of 2022, Smile , is officially getting a sequel. Yes, you heard it right. We finally know when a sequel is coming –October 18, 2024–and it's perfect timing for the Halloween 2024 season. While I, like many fans, thoroughly enjoyed the first installment, I can't help but feel there are a few areas where another movie could genuinely shine. Let's delve into what I'd like to see in a follow-up to the Sosie Bacon-starring flick.

A Deeper Dive Into Themes Of Trauma And Support

The movie, originating from the 2020 short film Laura Hasn't Slept, revolved around Dr. Rose Cutter, played by Bacon, a therapist working in a psychiatric ward who finds herself terrorized by an enigmatic entity. Critics generally had positive views on Smile and CinemaBlend's Smile review landed the film four out of five stars. Even the master of the macabre, Stephen King even praised the film, particularly lauding Sosie's exceptional performance.

One of the standout aspects of the original was its portrayal of trauma and grief. However, this portrayal left many audiences scratching their heads, as the metaphor seemed somewhat unclear. Some viewers even interpreted it as discouraging, suggesting that if you're grappling with mental health issues, you're doomed to self-destruct. This interpretation has been making the rounds on the internet, with one horror fan with the username @Gordy_the_Chimp taking to Reddit to write:

Smile is hilarious because it tries to pull the whole ”monster is a metaphor for trauma” schtick, but then after the protagonist defeats the monster/overcomes her trauma the movie can’t help but have one last scare and kills her. So the message basically becomes, “If you have trauma, just kill yourself lol.

The commenter was not alone in this critique of the movie. Another user, @Friendshipforall, had a very pessimistic outlook regarding the forthcoming sequel:

Yup. And the whole reason for that is so they could do as they have: make Smile 2 If you had a thematically coherent ending, there would be no sequel.

Given the topic's sensitive nature, the metaphor has to be far more precise. What I believe the movie intended to convey is that grief and depression often lead to isolation, and sometimes, the support system in place can fail individuals in need. In Smile 2, I hope to see a more refined exploration of this theme.

Imagine if one of the victims of the grinning entity had a robust support system. What would that support system look like, and how would it change the dynamics of the entity's attacks? Would the entity grow desperate and adapt its methods beyond the eerie smirk? I'd love to see these questions answered, shedding light on the power of support and resilience in the face of evil forces.

A Fresh Approach To Sequel Storytelling

The film's creator and director, Parker Finn, had commented on the possibility of a sequel before its announcement. He hinted he has no desire to tread familiar ground in a sequel, and he's left certain elements unexplored for a reason. In an interview with THR , he said:

I’d want to make sure that there’s a new, exciting, fresh way into it that the audience isn’t anticipating. I also want to find some new ways to scare them and unnerve them. But as far as how it may connect to the first one, if we were to do it, I’d want that to be surprising as well.

This statement is reassuring because it alludes to Smile 2 breaking away from the typical mold of horror sequels, making it an exciting prospect and giving me hope for the change I think a sequel would need. From a marketing perspective, it would be wise for the sequel's filmmakers to explore alternative scare tactics.

We all remember the movie’s wild marketing scheme employed by the production company, making it a box office smash , but relying solely on spooky smirks may not captivate the audience as effectively this time. Therefore, innovation is likely to be a necessity.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

I'd Like To See Enhanced Creature Design

When it comes to horror movies that employ creatures, design should be paramount. Unfortunately, the creature's reveal at the end of the first film didn't quite hit the mark for many fans, myself included. The simple makeup and elongated arms and legs of the monster at the end of the movie felt somewhat lacking and oddly familiar, reminiscent of creatures we've seen in other films such as The Babadook, The Conjuring Universe’s The Crooked Man, and even all the different forms Pennywise the Clown takes in IT Chapter One.

In a sequel, I'm hoping for a fresh take on creature design that terrifies and stands out as unique and memorable. Recent horror films have set high standards in this regard, and Smile 2 needs to rise to the occasion.