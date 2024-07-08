Someone Finally Asked Ludacris If That 'B---- Ever Moved Out Of His Way' And I'm Glad We're Asking The Hard-Hitting Questions

Listen, I think we all know the Internet can sometimes be a lot to deal with. It can be a negative space, it can be an echo chamber, it can be a lot of things that aren’t so fun. But sometimes, just sometimes, the Internet absolutely delivers, and that’s what happened this month thanks to one Ludacris meme. Yes, someone finally questioned if “that bitch ever moved out” of Luda's way. Thank goodness someone’s asking the hard-hitting questions.

For many current fans, Ludacris is one of the highlights of the Fast & Furious cast and the upcoming Fast 10, Part 2 movie (or Fast 11, depending on who you are asking). For those of us who grew up in the early aughts, our experience with Ludacris was much different. It was from him we learned about the “ho-zone layer” and how many unique ways there are to threaten to run someone over, including with one’s tour bus. Speaking of that latter bit, his song “Move B—-” still resonates with his fans, even years later, and Ludacris hilariously responded to a meme about the song.

That’s right, someone commented, “To this day I still wonder if that bitch ever moved out of Ludacris’ way.” To which Luda responded: "The answer is still no, kid." Take a look at the funny exchange, below.

A post shared by Ludacris (@ludacris) A photo posted by on

The rapper was asserting his right to space when he created the song a few decades ago, but life comes at you fast, and here he is decades later softly joking about a song that formerly was a note that he was not to be messed with.

Along with a slew of crying and laughing emojis from fans (a hallmark of the generation that enjoyed listening to this song when it first came out, with radio edits, of course), one of the comments in response to Ludacris’ post was a bit sobering, I’m not gonna lie. That would be the fan who noted the kid in the picture may be the child of someone who wasn’t even born when Ludacris’ song came out back in 2001.

It’s quite possible that even this kid's parents weren’t born when that song came out.

Feeling old yet?

“Move B—-” came out 23 years ago. Yes, 23, which actually means that Ludacris released this song exactly half his lifetime ago. Now 46, he still produces music and tours, but he’s also a big name in Hollywood. This is thanks to joining Fast early on in the franchise's run, leading to other movie and TV roles, including last year’s memorable Dashing Through The Snow Disney+ flick . Plus, he also recently got into producing kid’s content with the Netflix series Karma’s World under his real name, Chris Bridges.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors