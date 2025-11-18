Why Internet Boyfriend Andrew Garfield Refuses To Talk About Being A Real-Life Boyfriend

Fans of Andrew Garfield have been treated to a variety of thrilling projects over the years, including his tenure as Spider-Man (which is streaming with a Disney+ subscription). On top of being an Oscar-nominated actor, his endlessly charming personality has also helped him become the internet's boyfriend. Although he recently spoke about why he's keeping his personal life under wraps from the public. And some points were made.

In many ways the Tick, Tick... BOOM! actor is an open book. Garfield has spoken openly about grieving his late mother, and also notably dated his Amazing Spider-Man co-star Emma Stone. But in recent years his dating life has been a mystery, and in an interview with Vanity Fair about his career he explained why he's keeping some things private. In his words:

It feels like a violation of my inner world, my private world. I thought maybe that would soften at some point, but I’m very surprised to say that it hasn’t.

While being a famous actor is a dream for many, there are definitely downsides to that level of fame. And it sounds like after having a high profile relationship with Stone, Andrew Garfield wants to maintain some privacy from the outside world. And as such, we shouldn't hold our breath for the internet's boyfriend to reveal who he is dating at any point.

Andrew Garfield might be an open book about his acting career and ongoing grief related to his mother, he's set some boundaries related to his personal life. This should allow him to date organically without the internet getting involved with their own commentary. Although I'd have to assume this would change if a major life change happens like an engagement.

While the Social Network actor is keeping his personal life under wraps, that shouldn't stop him from turning heads and making headlines. Anything he does goes viral, such as Andrew Garfield putting on his sexy glasses while presenting at the Golden Globes. I have to assume this constant discourse is part of the reason why he doesn't want to share too much about his dating life to the public.

Aside from not sharing his dating life, Garfield famously lied for months about his role in Spider-Man: No Way Home. This is yet another example of the way the Tony-winning actor has found a way to set boundaries in the midst of his thriving career. And there's no indication that the internet is going to stop obsessing with him any time soon.

For example, fans are really hoping that Garfield once again returns as Spider-Man in the upcoming Marvel movies Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars. We'll just have to wait and see if that happens, but it certainly seems possible.