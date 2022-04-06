After Andrew Garfield's Rumored Breakup, Girlfriend Alyssa Miller Addresses The 'Gossip'

Andrew Garfield just pulled off the Marvel surprise of many of our lifetimes by returning as Spider-Man alongside Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire in No Way Home. Plus, the actor recently was nominated for his second Oscar for his incredible performance in Tick, Tick… Boom! As such, it's not surprising that the actor would be a taken man; however, as of late, there’s some confusion over his most recent relationship with model Alyssa Miller.

The Amazing Spider-Man actor has always made it a point to keep his personal life private, but recently it has been tough to hide that he’s been seeing American model, Alyssa Miller. Andrew Garfield and Miller have been spotted together over the past few months, notably at the 2022 SAG Awards, which they attended together while rocking suits . However, it was recently reported by The Sun that the two had called it quits due to “work schedules” and “differences between them.” Here’s how Miller responded to the “gossip”:

(Image credit: Instagram/Alyssa Miller)

The model took to Instagram just following reports of their breakup to post a cute selfie between herself and Andrew Garfield alongside a cryptic caption. She says “If you must gossip, at least use a cute photo. Lol love you AG.” What does that mean? It’s unclear exactly what she’s trying to say about the whole thing, except to grace us with this cute photo of the pair and assure the public they are all good.

The unnamed source that led to reports of their breakup said they “were together for quite some time” before going public during award season, but their busy lives allegedly put their relationship in jeopardy. After Alyssa Miller posted the photo to Instagram, People reported that the couple actually broke up a month ago, but remain friendly exes.

Andrew Garfield’s most recent public appearance was at the Oscars less than two weeks ago, which did not include Alyssa Miller as his date. Miller’s comments make for some fine mixed signals regarding her and Andrew Garfield’s relationship status. Perhaps that is by design and the main message here is either way the model loves the Spider-Man: No Way Home actor (like we all do, but IRL).

Garfield has been known to stay friendly with an ex, previously in the form of his Amazing Spider-Man co-star Emma Stone, who played his Gwen Stacy in two Marvel films . Recently, Garfield shared that Stone kept texting him about the whole No Way Home secrecy , which he lied about to her too. The actor said he thought it was “hilarious” to keep her out of the loop until she proceeded to jokingly call him a jerk once the secret was revealed with the movie’s release.

Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield reportedly dated from 2011 to 2015. Since their breakup, Stone has fallen in love with and married SNL writer Dave McCary. They welcomed a baby girl together a little over a one year ago. Even so, it sounds like Stone and Garfield remain friends.