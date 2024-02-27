Knuckles: An Updated Cast List For Idris Elba's Sonic The Hedgehog Spinoff Series

Sonic The Hedgehog fans are looking forward to the Knuckles miniseries on Paramount+, and looking at the cast, it isn't hard to see what. Idris Elba is a big name to attach to any series, but he's not the only heavy-hitter joining this adventure about Sonic's new red ally. So, who else is in tow for this spinoff show?

Let's run down the list of all those involved in Knuckles, which follows the echidna warrior as he looks to adjust to a world unlike one he has ever known to that point. Of course, it doesn't take long until his new life on Earth is upended and he's on his back heels trying to protect himself and new friends from another threat. Let's dive in and see who all is in this series:

Idris Elba

As one might expect, Idris Elba will reprise his role of the iconic character Knuckles after debuting as him in Sonic the Hedgehog 2. The miniseries will pick up after Knuckles moves to Earth, and in addition to all trouble coming his way, will explore his life feeling out of sorts and adjusting to a different life.

Adam Pally

Actor Adam Pally, an MCU actor who jumped into Sonic the Hedgehog from the very start, will co-star alongside Knuckles, reprising his role as Wade Whipple. Wade will be learning from Knuckles about being an echidna warrior, and I can only assume that Wade will also be passing along some knowledge about life on Earth to his new friend.

Cary Elwes

You may know him from The Princess Bride or two of the other popular movies Cary Elwes says people consistently clock him for being in. Whatever the case may be, Elwes is making his debut in the Sonic universe by playing "Pistol" Pete Whipple. Whipple is a 27-time championship bowler and Wade's relative.

Edi Patterson

The Righteous Gemstones' Edi Patterson will be introduced in Knuckles as Wanda Whipple, Wade's sister. Not a ton is revealed about her character at this time, but given her comedic chops, I can assume she'll be in the mix and around for the adventure at various points during the miniseries.

Scott Mescudi

Scott Mescudi, likely known to more than a few by his rap name Kid Cudi, will come into the world of Knuckles as Agent Mason. Mason is an enforcer for "The Buyer," and based on what we've seen in the trailer, that means doing everything within his power to try and capture Knuckles for the villain.

Stockard Channing

Stockard Channing has done everything from playing Betty in Grease to inadvertently making Will Smith fall in love, and now she's in Knuckles. Channing will play the role of matriarch in this adventure, meaning she'll be the mother of Wade Whipple, Wendy. There are not many details about the character beyond that, but it is great to see a well-seasoned veteran actress in the series.

Julian Barratt

Julian Barratt, an English actor known for the comedy series The Mighty Boosh, as among other things, joins the cast of Knuckles as Jack Sinclair. All we really have on this character is a name so far, and given that he doesn't appear in the Sonic the Hedgehog games, there's no telling what he'll be up to until we get more information on the character.

Ellie Taylor

Actress Ellie Taylor will join Knuckles as Agent Willoughby, another one of the agents working for "The Buyer." Viewers might recognize Taylor from her work in Ted Lasso, where she played Rebecca's best friend "Sassy." She'll also work to try to capture Knuckles in this series, all at The Buyer's request.

Rory McCann

Rory McCann, who played the badass Hound in Game of Thrones, will come into Knuckles as the main villain known as "The Buyer." This villain is a mysterious former lackey of Dr. Robotnik who is hellbent on obtaining Knuckles' power for himself. I'm making an assumption here, but it's probably for the best that he doesn't get that power.

Tika Sumpter

Tika Sumpter will make her return to the Sonic The Hedgehog franchise as Maddie Wachowski, the wife of James Marsden's Tom Wachowski. She's still doing her thing as the veterinarian of Green Hills, as well as looking after Sonic, Tails and Knuckles. It'll be great to see her back, as the connective tissue since Marsden's character is seemingly out of the story for this one.

Ben Schwartz

The blue hedgehog is back for Knuckles, and so is the actor who voices him. Ben Schwartz will make an appearance as Sonic The Hedgehog in the series. Though he is the star of the franchise, it appears Sonic isn't too good to pop up in a series made for those with a Paramount+ subscription.

Colleen O'Shaughnessey

If Sonic is back, then you have to know that Colleen O'Shaughnessey's Tails is going to get in on the action as well. The two-tailed sidekick will also play a part in Knuckles, though it's unclear how much either will be in the mix during this miniseries.

Christopher Lloyd

Actor Christopher Lloyd, known for Back To The Future and many other major movies, will play an elder echidna named Pachacamac. This character appearing will apparently be quite a surprise for Knuckles, as it's believed that he perished alongside Longclaw, the original adopted mother of Sonic.

Paul Scheer

Paul Scheer, an actor with some serious comedic chops that have served him well in everything from The League to Star Trek: Lower Decks, will appear in Knuckles. Unfortunately, we're still in the dark about what role he'll be playing at this time, though it's possible he'll lend his voice to an animated character.

Rob Huebel

Rob Huebel, whom readers may know from shows like Children's Hospital and Human Giant, will also join Knuckles in an undisclosed role. While we know nothing about his role, I would once again speculate that he's playing an animated character, as it would be easier to keep the voice work under wraps than anything shot on a set. We will see, though!

Knuckles premieres on Paramount+ beginning Friday, April 26th. This looks like another upcoming live-action video game adaptation that gamers won't want to miss, especially if they grew up playing the Sega Genesis.