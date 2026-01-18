Gwyneth Paltrow Thought It Would Be 'Weird' Filming Sexy Time With Timothèe Chalamet, But There Was A Plot Twist

Gwyneth Paltrow ended her hiatus from acting to join the sports dramedy Marty Supreme, which has earned praise and is a major player this awards season. Paltrow’s role in the film is a bit meta, as she plays Kay Stone, an actress making her return to the stage. By now, it’s widely known that Paltrow also performed sex scenes with lead actor Timothée Chalamet for the film, and she’s been addressing that aspect of filming. Now, the Oscar winner is explaining what her expectations for filming sexy time were and how they were subverted.

There are a couple of moments in which Paltrow’s Kay and Chalamet’s Marty Mauser get intimate in the Josh Safdie-helmed and co-written movie. When set photos of the co-stars locking lips went viral, everyone from fans to Paltrow’s own kids seemed to have thoughts. Paltrow hasn’t shied away from the fact that her and Chalamet’s characters have “a lot of sex” in the movie and, during a Q&A hosted by Demi Moore, Paltrow (via People) doubled down on that fact:

It was a lot of sex scenes ... and I was sort of worried about it too, just having not done all that kind of thing in so long, but it was very comfortable, and it was fine.

During the course of her career, Gwyneth Paltrow has had to kiss her fair share of co-stars on camera and feign sex alongside them as well. However, it would seem her Marty experience was a bit different. Paltrow went on to explain to Moore that she believed performing the sex scenes would be “weird” for her. However, after the experience, she was left pleasantly surprised:

He was 27 or 28, and I was 50-whatever, and, I mean, it's weird. And I [thought], 'Oh, if it's weird for me, then it's going to probably really weird for [him],' but actually, it was fine. It wasn't that weird.

So, in a sweet plot twist, performing the scenes didn’t prove to be as awkward as Paltrow assumed they’d be. What also seemed to add to her comfort was the fact that she was working with a skilled young actor in Chalamet. The Talented Mr. Ripley star went on to sing the praises of her scene partner:

He's so easy to work with. He's so brilliant and committed and comfortable and confident.

What’s been particularly interesting to hear, in regard to Gwyneth Paltrow’s sex scenes, are the reactions from her son and daughter, who she shares with former husband Chris Martin. After those set photos leaked, Paltrow revealed that her daughter, Apple (21) was cool with the photos, while son Moses (19) was a bit more uneasy about them. More recently, Paltrow even joked that Moses – apparently enjoyed the film as a whole – “wanted to die” while watching the Marty Supreme scenes during the Los Angeles premiere.

I mean it in a non-joking way when I say Gwyneth Paltrow doesn’t miss a beat in Marty Supreme, as she deftly portrays a woman feeling trapped in both her professional and personal lives. By the sounds of it, Paltrow (who went viral for making comments about intimacy coordinators) found a way to get comfortable with filming sex scenes again, and I get why she appreciates the way in which that all surprisingly turned out for her. Check out the movie now, as it’s still playing in theaters.