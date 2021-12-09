Spider-Man’s Zendaya Talks About How She Approaches Activism Without Being Active Social Media
By Rachel Romean published
Zendaya talks the talk and walks the walk.
Zendaya is one of the most talked-about celebs of the moment, and for good reason. As if her incredibly chic style didn’t automatically make her a superstar, her acting prowess has landed her a starring role in Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man franchise and an Emmy-winning turn as Rue on HBO’s Euphoria. But as a young woman in the public eye, it can be challenging to navigate one’s belief systems in the potential minefield of social media. So how does she stick to her convictions? By forgoing retweets and likes in favor of walking the walk.
Ahead of the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Zendaya sat down with fellow actor Colman Domingo for a chat for Interview. During the conversation, she discussed her continually rising star and her views on the increasingly precarious world of social media. The Oakland native isn’t very active on Twitter or Instagram, setting her apart from many of her peers. According to her, however, her low-key Internet presence is totally intentional - but not for the reasons you may think. She said:
She may only be twenty-five, but the star's perspicacious outlook indicates a wisdom beyond her years. The Dune actress seems to place value on the stories she creates, rather than her follower counts. That’s not to say she doesn’t appreciate the positive outcomes that can spring from social media - she’s just a bit more selective when it comes to the content she chooses to consume. The Greatest Showman alum explained:
If Zendaya’s work on Euphoria is encouraging her fans to broaden their emphatic horizons, or remind them of their inherent worth, it seems like her personal brand of activism is already having an impact. Though you probably won't see her on the web that often, you can see the star alongside Tom Holland's web-slinger again when Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on December 17.
Actor, singer, and occasional dancer. Likes: fashion, books, old buildings. Dislikes: cilantro, the NJ Turnpike, sneaker wedges.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.