Diddy Has (Reportedly) Been Dealt A Financial Blow After Losing Lawsuit Against NBC

Amid Sean “Diddy” Combs’ prison stint, he’s been ensnared in a few different lawsuits, and one of them seemingly came to a conclusion this past spring. 56-year-old Combs filed suit against NBCUniversal, Peacock and Ample Entertainment in 2025 over the Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy documentary. Diddy specifically sued for defamation due to claims made within the doc. However, a federal judge ruled in favor of the defendants and, now, Combs is reportedly facing the possibility of taking a financial hit as a result.

NBCUniversal is now requesting that the ex-rapper cover its legal fees in the aftermath of its favorable ruling. Per AllHipHop, the media conglomerate is asking that Combs pay $990,292 for legal compensation. The company initially sought $927,448, but it tacked on $62,844 after Combs rejected its fee application. Lawyers for the corporation argue that the “Come with Me” performer is legally bound to cover the costs due to New York's anti-SLAPP law since his claims centered around speech involving public-interest issues.

Diddy’s defamation suit was originally filed in February 2025, and he was seeking $100 million from the producers of the documentary. That legal move came shortly after the embattled mogul’s team issued a statement on Making of a Bad Boy. Combs and his attorneys lambasted that production for allegedly including “unchecked claims.” They also asserted that “the motivations and credibility of those being interviewed must be questioned,” because “many claim to have knowledge but lack any connection to the truth.”

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Yet, as part of her ruling, Judge Phaedra Perry-Bond dismissed every claim in the suit. Judge Perry-Bond’s contention was that it was “inconceivable as to how the documentary created additional damage to [Diddy’s] reputation, which was already tarnished by the numerous lawsuits…” The last portion of that statement references the myriad of lawsuits that Combs is currently facing from plaintiffs accusing him of sexual assault, harassment and more.

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Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy features interviews with subjects who’ve had professional and/or personal dealings with the titular businessman over the years. Following its release on Peacock in January 2025, the doc became a trending title. Notably, the film is just one Combs-centric production that’s been released in the last year or so. December marked the release of Netflix’s Sean Combs: The Reckoning, which was produced by 50 Cent and earned critical acclaim.

Combs spoke out against The Reckoning’s creative team for allegedly utilizing footage he claimed was stolen from him. And, earlier this month, Combs sued former producing partner Rodney “Lil’ Rod” Jones for allegedly selling that footage to Netflix. Long before that filing, Fiddy and director Alexandria Stapleton denied that they’d stolen footage, though they have not revealed how they acquired it. As it stands, the production is up for three Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series.

Meanwhile, as Combs deals with lawsuits, he’s also seeking to appeal his conviction. He was sentenced to four years (or 50 months) in prison after being guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. As it stands, Combs is set to be released from FCI Fort Dix on February 20, 2028.

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For now, questions still remain in regard to Diddy’s various legal entanglements, including NBCUniversal’s request for legal fee coverage. As of this writing, Combs’ lawyers have yet to issue a statement on the request.