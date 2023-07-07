It's almost hard to believe it, but the Jackass crew has been entertaining audiences for over two decades. They recently returned to the big screen with Jackass Forever, which was a major hit. And even when they're not filming a movie, it seems that the crew can't help but get into trouble. Case in point: Steve-O was detained by police after jumping off the Tower Of London Bridge. And the pictures are fantastic.

Steve-O has been making plenty of headlines lately, partly thanks to his complicated relationship with Jackass co-star Bam Margera. But he's also got his own career, which includes an upcoming comedy special. He jumped off the Tower of London Bridge for that project with nothing but an umbrella, and promptly was arrested. Check out the images below courtesy of Steve-O's Instagram.

I mean, how wild is that? Obviously Steve-O is no stranger to wild stunts, given his decades putting his body in danger for Jackass fans everywhere. This is another wild one for the books, and one that is no doubt going to be fun to watch during his forthcoming comedy special. Although I have to wonder what the legal expenses might be for this stunt across the pond.

Steve-O posted the above photo dump for his 6.7 million followers on Instagram. The caption (and images) show that he was ultimately detained by the police for his stunt, although he seems to have no ill-will for the officers who were just doing their job. Talk about some great free publicity for the comedy special.

Steve-O also shared some video before and after the stunt on his Instagram Story. We can see him in the process of being arrested, although he didn't exactly looked concerned. Check out a screenshot of said video below:

It seems like Steve-O is using his arrest to encourage fans to come to the live taping of his comedy special. While the stunt was obviously pre-recorded, he'll be doing his comedy set in front of a live audience. And as such, he needs butts in the seats in order to make the special into a reality. Let's just hope he doesn't play any wild pranks on the folks in the audience.

On his Insta story you can also see Steve-O moments before he jumped from the bridge, with an umbrella in his hands ala Mary Poppins. Check out his excitement below:

