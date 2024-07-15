The Sweet Pic Of Joey King Reuniting With Channing Tatum More Than A Decade After White House Down

You may remember some of Joey King's best movies from the early part of her career include her playing Ramona Quimby in Ramona and Beezus and Elle in The Kissing Booth movies. You also can’t forget when King was a teenager getting to play Channing Tatum's on-screen daughter in White House Down. After more than a decade since their time starring in one of the best disaster movies , Tatum and King reunited with a sweet pic to commemorate the occasion.

Joey King recently went on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote the 2024 Netflix release of A Family Affair. One highlight of the evening was when she got to reunite with Channing Tatum backstage with a sweet Instagram pic below:

Aww, it’s like time hasn’t passed between these two as the former co-stars shared a hug. When Channing Tatum and Joey King portrayed a disconnected father and daughter in White House Down, the heartwarming chemistry between the two was spot on and they made a good team. Plus, you might consider Tatum’s role in the Roland Emmerich film as excellent preparation for what was to come, as he became a real-life father to his first baby, Everly, the year the movie came out.

In White House Down, Joey King showed us no fear when her character, Emily, was in a hostage situation inside the White House. On the other hand, it doesn’t mean she was solely a victim, as she used her video-blogging and her flag-twirling skills to be a hero of her own. Of course, fan comments on the Instagram post were requesting that she and Channing Tatum reunite on screen again for a sequel. With King all grown up now, it would be nice to see her character Emily have more kickass scenes with her onscreen dad if a sequel were ever to come.

Even though it’s been over a decade since White House Down came out, fans still consider the political action thriller to be a memorable flick. In fact, the Channing Tatum-led movie was crushing on Netflix last year by holding the top spot. It makes sense, as White House Down was like a Die Hard movie without being Die Hard . Tatum’s character, John Cale, was similar to Bruce Willis’ John McClane in that they're two police officers off-duty in an important building, only to dedicate themselves to be heroes in a hostage situation. The 2013 flick had a lot of fun action-packed moments, with the chemistry between Tatum and Jamie Foxx on point. It’s no wonder that Instagram users were in awe of the recent White House Down reunion photo.

Backstage at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, White House Down co-stars Joey King and Channing Tatum took a sweet pic of their reunion. Seeing these two being all smiles and hugs was incredibly touching to see after more than a decade, and I’m glad the two found the chance to see each other after all of these years. Take the opportunity to revisit White House Down available with your Netflix subscription and Hulu subscription .