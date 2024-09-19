See The Sweet Way Lenny Kravitz Surprised Daughter Zoë After Her 'Beautiful Interview' With Drew Barrymore

On The Drew Barrymore Show, Zoë Kravitz spoke to the talk show host about her new movie with fiancé Channing Tatum called Blink Twice. After the two exchanged a beautiful heart-to-heart interview, Lenny Kravitz just felt like he had to get in on the heartwarming action on the daytime talk show. The “Let Love Rule” singer surprised everyone by showing up on Barrymore’s show and complimented her for her "beautiful interview" with his daughter.

Zoë Kravitz’s directorial debut Blink Twice about a cocktail waitress being invited to a tech mogul's island home covers a lot of heavy topics like trauma and memory blackouts. On The Drew Barrymore Show, the talk show host shared with Kravitz what a personal connection she had to the movie due to her drinking experiences and the importance of forgiving yourself.

Through many hugs and hand-holding, you could tell Lenny Kravitz wanted to feel the same energy when he surprised everyone showing up on the daytime show! Take a look at the touching video below:

Lenny Kravitz Surprises Drew During ZoÃ« Kravitz Chat, "That Was the Most Beautiful Interview" - YouTube Watch On

When Lenny Kravitz walks into a room, I’m sure it’s easy to feel like the coolest person being in the presence of the “Are You Gonna Go My Way” singer. As he hugged Drew Barrymore on her show, you can tell how grateful he was for her kind words to his 35-year-old daughter.

You almost feel like crying seeing Lenny Kravitz so proud of his daughter’s accomplishments with her new movie. You can tell the two have such a close bond through Zoë Kravitz crediting her parents for teaching her to “beat” her own drug and playfully roasting her dad’s netted shirt look . She even found a way to include her dad’s viral ab workout video in Blink Twice . The Grammy winner made sure to tell Drew Barrymore that the conversation between her and his daughter was “the most beautiful interview I’ve ever seen” and gushed about the High Fidelity star’s 2024 movie release :

You verbalized it in a way that I can relate to because to see people understand it, and to articulate it, and how deep it really is, it's… it's incredible because that's how I feel about it. If it wasn't my daughter, I would still feel exactly the same. And the fact that it is my daughter just makes it that much more of a blessing.

The last line really got to me. Now, that’s a proud father if I’ve ever seen one! When a parent is a real fan of your work, it’s a genuine compliment. Drew Barrymore made sure to tell Zoë Kravitz about how she follows her wisdom for having such good men in her life. You can’t deny that truth as The Batman actress has got a cool, loving father as well as a devoted fiancé in Channing Tatum. I know it’ll be an emotional moment for everyone when Lenny Kravitz walks his daughter down the aisle .

You can tell that Drew Barrymore’s interview with Zoë Kravitz meant a lot to everyone in the room, including overjoyed father Lenny Kravitz. Just like the American actress was there for her dad’s Hollywood Walk of Fame moment, it’s sweet how he dedicated himself to seeing his daughter’s interview. Blink Twice still has limited showtimes in theaters and is available to rent on streaming platforms.