Lenny Kravitz Is Ready To Walk Daughter Zoë Down The Aisle During Her And Channing Tatum’s Wedding, But Would He Get Married Again? Here’s What He Says

Channing Tatum reportedly got engaged to his Blink Twice director Zoë Kravitz at the end of last year. Soon, bells will be ringing for the loving pair with their upcoming wedding approaching next year. Now, as Lenny Kravitz is soon to give his daughter away, he shared whether or not he, himself, would get married again.

Lenny Kravitz Opens Up About Zoë Kravitz And Channing Tatum's Wedding

Zoë Kravitz met her fiancé Channing Tatum while working together on her directorial debut Blink Twice. The High Fidelity star said she became attracted to her boyfriend after learning he was a feminist, and she liked that he was willing to step outside of his comfort zone to play a dark character in her movie. Now, the two are engaged and ready to start their lives together.

Lenny Kravitz gets to be the proud father who walks his daughter down the aisle. He told InStyle what he imagines that special moment will be like:

Just happiness, you know? Happiness knowing that she’s confident in her choice and is looking forward to building a life with someone—they’re equally matched and equally yoked. Just happiness.

I can already feel the happiness Lenny Kravitz is going to experience soon. When his daughter was first engaged to Channing Tatum, he described himself as “blessed” to see his daughter so happy. When you're a lucky witness to that kind of love, it's hard not to be utterly joyful.

The musician continued to gush more about his future son-in-law, loving how Channing Tatum was able to blend in with the family so well and what “a really great guy” he is. If love and family already exist a year before the upcoming wedding, that’s a good sign for things to come. Plus, it’s also a silly relief to know the “Fly Away” singer doesn’t hold not casting him and his holy abs in Magic Mike 3 against Tatum!

Is Lenny Kravitz Ready For Love?

Now that Zoë Kravitz is willing to give her heart to someone she loves, is her father ready to do the same thing? The Grammy winner gave his honest answer, saying:

I love love. I love relationships, I love that whole dynamic, and it’s been something that’s been challenging for me. When it comes to, you know, the full commitment, marriage—I haven’t done it since Zoë’s mom. It’s been quite a while, and it’s something I really fantasize about, long for in reality. So it’s not just a fantasy, it’s something that I long for, but you cannot, everything takes the time that it takes, and I’ve had lots of lessons to learn. You truly must be ready with anything in life that you long for. When you’re ready, it will come.

That sounds like a very thoughtful response. After all, love is never something that can be rushed into. The only wife Lenny Kravitz has had was Zoë Kravitz’s mother, The Cosby Show’s Lisa Bonet, and they were married from 1987 to 1993. The two are still on good terms as they co-parent their daughter . From the ‘90s to the early ‘00s, he’s had three girlfriends, and he was briefly engaged to two of them.

Now, Lenny Kravitz is 60 and single. But, The Hunger Games actor says maybe down the line that could change for him:

I feel like I’m at a place where I truly believe that I’m ready, and it’s really just about the right person and the right time. Timing is so important—you can meet the right person at the wrong time, you know? You can meet the wrong person at the right time. You could do all kinds of things, you know? It really takes the two of them, and so, I’m open and patiently waiting. And I know that it’s, I know that it’s coming because I’m in the best place that I’ve ever been in my life—mentally, physically, and spiritually. And it’s hard, too, because I’m good by myself.

It really seems like Kravitz is thriving right now. Personally, he's doing great and celebrating his daughter. Plus, his music career is still ongoing as his new album Blue Electric Light was released in May. The talented musician may have plenty going on for him on his own, but I’m sure the time will come when he'll find a lady to share his adventures with.

Zoë Kravitz may be ready right now to tie the knot with Channing Tatum. But, her father, Lenny Kravitz, would rather wait until the timing is right for him to pursue his own love life. It seems like the “TK421” singer knows he’s ready for a relationship, but would prefer not to rush the process and see what happens.