Lenny Kravitz Is Ready To Walk Daughter Zoë Down The Aisle During Her And Channing Tatum’s Wedding, But Would He Get Married Again? Here’s What He Says
Is Lenny Kravitz ready to tie the knot like his daughter is?
Channing Tatum reportedly got engaged to his Blink Twice director Zoë Kravitz at the end of last year. Soon, bells will be ringing for the loving pair with their upcoming wedding approaching next year. Now, as Lenny Kravitz is soon to give his daughter away, he shared whether or not he, himself, would get married again.
Lenny Kravitz Opens Up About Zoë Kravitz And Channing Tatum's Wedding
Zoë Kravitz met her fiancé Channing Tatum while working together on her directorial debut Blink Twice. The High Fidelity star said she became attracted to her boyfriend after learning he was a feminist, and she liked that he was willing to step outside of his comfort zone to play a dark character in her movie. Now, the two are engaged and ready to start their lives together.
Lenny Kravitz gets to be the proud father who walks his daughter down the aisle. He told InStyle what he imagines that special moment will be like:
I can already feel the happiness Lenny Kravitz is going to experience soon. When his daughter was first engaged to Channing Tatum, he described himself as “blessed” to see his daughter so happy. When you're a lucky witness to that kind of love, it's hard not to be utterly joyful.
The musician continued to gush more about his future son-in-law, loving how Channing Tatum was able to blend in with the family so well and what “a really great guy” he is. If love and family already exist a year before the upcoming wedding, that’s a good sign for things to come. Plus, it’s also a silly relief to know the “Fly Away” singer doesn’t hold not casting him and his holy abs in Magic Mike 3 against Tatum!
Is Lenny Kravitz Ready For Love?
Now that Zoë Kravitz is willing to give her heart to someone she loves, is her father ready to do the same thing? The Grammy winner gave his honest answer, saying:
That sounds like a very thoughtful response. After all, love is never something that can be rushed into. The only wife Lenny Kravitz has had was Zoë Kravitz’s mother, The Cosby Show’s Lisa Bonet, and they were married from 1987 to 1993. The two are still on good terms as they co-parent their daughter. From the ‘90s to the early ‘00s, he’s had three girlfriends, and he was briefly engaged to two of them.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Now, Lenny Kravitz is 60 and single. But, The Hunger Games actor says maybe down the line that could change for him:
It really seems like Kravitz is thriving right now. Personally, he's doing great and celebrating his daughter. Plus, his music career is still ongoing as his new album Blue Electric Light was released in May. The talented musician may have plenty going on for him on his own, but I’m sure the time will come when he'll find a lady to share his adventures with.
Zoë Kravitz may be ready right now to tie the knot with Channing Tatum. But, her father, Lenny Kravitz, would rather wait until the timing is right for him to pursue his own love life. It seems like the “TK421” singer knows he’s ready for a relationship, but would prefer not to rush the process and see what happens.
Make sure to watch Lenny Kravitz's daughter’s 2024 movie release Blink Twice coming to theaters on August 23rd.
Just your average South Floridian cinephile who believes the pen is mightier than the sword.