'I Was Not Ready': Katy Perry's The Latest To Bring Back the Whale Tail As The Trend Heats Up
Early aughts trends are in.
Fresh off the news that Katy Perry’s leaving American Idol, the longtime singer is drawing attention for a totally different reason: fashion. The “Firework” singer attended this year’s Billboard Women In Music event and rocked two early aughts trends at once: The corset and the whale tail.
I’m dating myself by saying this, but the whale tail was a thing that was briefly in when I was in high school, and honestly I was totally fine when (I thought) it went the way of the dinosaur. Still, only an apocalypse could keep trends from coming back, and like scrunchies and baggy pants, this is yet another look that’s making a comeback. The singer also took to Instagram to share the outfit, nodding even more at the early ‘00s with a lyric from Crazy Town’s ‘Butterly,’ thus completing the nostalgia.
Fans were all over the look, most of them deciding it was fire or a great comeback for the singer. (Though one fan couldn't resist joking, "She's finally cracked.")
- WE'RE SO BACK
- That outfit 😍🔥🔥🔥
- Katy I was not ready
The star wore a red corset top with a red corset skirt that was delicately ruffled in the front and all party in the back. She paired the look with a classic pearl necklace and earrings, as well as red lipstick that totally matched.
As for the whale tail, Ms. Perry did not originate the return of the exposed thong for the YouTube theater event in the LA area. In fact, this look might be having more staying power than it did the last time it became trendy.
Last spring, Project Runway’s Heidi Klum brought the whale tail back in a gold dress. A few months later, Adam Levine’s wife Behati Prinsloo also wore an exposed thong, which he shared to his Instagram. Then, Florence Pugh also wore a gorgeous sparkly number a few months ago that showed off her thong, though that look did not go full whale tail and was instead a sheer take on the edgy fashion idea.
So, I shouldn’t have been really surprised when the early aughts trend made its way onto this red carpet, or in this case, the blue carpet. The corset trend has also been everywhere in recent months, and really came to a head when Taylor Swift wore the style to the Grammys, so Ms. Perry really landed right in the lane of what is popular right now. Between this and her viral coronation moment, she's on a bit of a tear, and we’ll have to keep an eye on her looks as she wraps her American Idol run.
Jessica Rawden is Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. She’s been kicking out news stories since 2007 and joined the full-time staff in 2014. She oversees news content, hiring and training for the site, and her areas of expertise include theme parks, rom-coms, Hallmark (particularly Christmas movie season), reality TV, celebrity interviews and primetime. She loves a good animated movie. Jessica has a Masters in Library Science degree from Indiana University, and used to be found behind a reference desk most definitely not shushing people. She now uses those skills in researching and tracking down information in very different ways.
