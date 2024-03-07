'I Was Not Ready': Katy Perry's The Latest To Bring Back the Whale Tail As The Trend Heats Up

Fresh off the news that Katy Perry’s leaving American Idol , the longtime singer is drawing attention for a totally different reason: fashion. The “Firework” singer attended this year’s Billboard Women In Music event and rocked two early aughts trends at once: The corset and the whale tail.

I’m dating myself by saying this, but the whale tail was a thing that was briefly in when I was in high school, and honestly I was totally fine when (I thought) it went the way of the dinosaur. Still, only an apocalypse could keep trends from coming back, and like scrunchies and baggy pants, this is yet another look that’s making a comeback. The singer also took to Instagram to share the outfit, nodding even more at the early ‘00s with a lyric from Crazy Town’s ‘Butterly,’ thus completing the nostalgia.

Fans were all over the look, most of them deciding it was fire or a great comeback for the singer. (Though one fan couldn't resist joking, "She's finally cracked.")

The star wore a red corset top with a red corset skirt that was delicately ruffled in the front and all party in the back. She paired the look with a classic pearl necklace and earrings, as well as red lipstick that totally matched.

As for the whale tail, Ms. Perry did not originate the return of the exposed thong for the YouTube theater event in the LA area. In fact, this look might be having more staying power than it did the last time it became trendy.

Last spring, Project Runway’s Heidi Klum brought the whale tail back in a gold dress. A few months later, Adam Levine’s wife Behati Prinsloo also wore an exposed thong , which he shared to his Instagram. Then, Florence Pugh also wore a gorgeous sparkly number a few months ago that showed off her thong, though that look did not go full whale tail and was instead a sheer take on the edgy fashion idea.