Sydney Sweeney Just ‘Developed Some Film’ From The Anyone But You Set, And The Sweet Throwbacks Have Me Wanting A Sequel ASAP

The rom-com Anyone But You feels like it's been a 2024 movie release, but it's actually one of 2023’s box office success stories , and for good reason. Stars Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney were great in the film, and it really marked a comeback for the studio rom-com as a whole. The press tour was also as buzzy as the film, featuring Sweeney and Powell showcasing their undeniable chemistry that also translated to the big screen. Now the on-set lovefest is continuing, as the Euphoria star recently shared some behind-the-scenes photos she developed from her film camera, and I just need this cast to reunite again.

Sure, the videos and Instagram photos Sweeney and Powell posted while filming were cute, but these new images shared by Sweeney are adorable. The duo look like they are having an absolute blast making the Shakespeare-inspired flick, and look incredibly dapper in their wedding-scene garb.

Sweeney and Powell are not a couple in real life, but they are undeniably great together on screen. Their sheer chemistry alone ignited dating rumors around the two, despite Sweeney being engaged to one of the producers on the movie. The romance rumors have been put to bed , but this hasn’t stopped fans from adoring these two together, and from making Anyone But You one of the sexiest projects to hit Netflix in a while.

Sweeney’s photos with the Hit Man star were clearly a highlight for many fans, but she couldn’t leave out her other Anyone But You co-stars. The Immaculate actress also shared a new picture of herself with on-screen dad Dermot Mulroney and some of the rest of the cast after noting she finally 'developed some film’ from her time on set.

Mulroney’s participation in the film is notable, as he was one of the quintessential rom-com leading men in the '90s and early aughts.

The Emmy-nominated actress also shared a gorgeous photo of herself that was seemingly taken with her film camera. She looks stunning in her blue dress she wore for the film and the Australian skyline shines behind her. It’s a great picture, and worth waiting for. She also wrote how much she missed Sydney, Australia -- where they shot the film. I think this could definitely be a sign that a sequel is in order. You can see her photo below:

There is clearly a lot of nostalgia happening in these pictures, which makes me think Anyone But You 2 is still a real possibility . The success of the film may just be enough to generate buzz for a follow up and the cast seemingly loved making the movie. This is true to the point Powell has admitted to wanting to do another project with Sweeney in the future.

Even if there isn’t a true Anyone But You 2, I’m crossing my fingers the Sweeney/Powell reunion project comes to fruition, and we get even more swoon worthy photos like these. A Dermot Mulroney appearance would also (of course) be a must.