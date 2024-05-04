Sydney Sweeney Just Tried Something New With A Hip Cut Out, And She Literally Looks Immaculate

Sydney Sweeney may have stopped serving all the vacation looks since her Hawaii vacation ended last week , but now she’s back on another red carpet to give us all the glam inspo! When the actress turned up to promote her horror movie Immaculate in Mexico City this week, she rocked the hip-cut trend by pairing a black Mui Mui dress with black gloves, and it's literally immaculate.

Many current fashion icons, from Kim Kardashian to Gigi Hadid have been seen stepping out in side cutout dresses as of late. Now Sydney Sweeney is on the trend as well. Check out the holy (er…hole-y) look!

(Image credit: Jaime Nogales/Medios y Media/Getty Images)

The Miu Miu dress puts a spin on a more classic black dress style with its hip cutouts on the sides and bows on top of each. Sweeney also wore some pointed-toe heels that had sparkly silver embellishments on the straps. Dress cutouts have been going strong on red carpets and in retail stores for a couple of years now, and Sweeney’s latest look is a reminder that it’s not going anywhere anytime soon. Plus, more and more red carpet fits recently have involved some slick gloves as accessories.

The actress also has kept up her shorter hairstyle that she debuted while attending the Oscars’ big afterparty in a Marilyn Monroe-inspired gown. The cutout look was worn to attend a press conference for her new horror movie, Immaculate, which is finally arriving in theaters in Mexico later this month.

In Immaculate, Sydney Sweeney plays a nun named Sister Cecilia, who moves to a remote convent in the Italian countryside. However, as she spends more time in her new home some troubling horrors begin to surface. The movie hit theaters in the United States back in late March to positive reviews and audience feedback. It has also already done well for itself at the box office, making over $22 million worldwide, especially considering it was produced for just $9 million.

Sydney Sweeney is resuming her press tour with the horror movie, which previously had her screening the movie in a church and sharing graphic behind-the-scenes photos on social media from production. Immaculate is technically Sweeney’s third theatrical release of the year (...and it’s only May). The Euphoria actress started the year having Anyone But You in theaters (which was then re-released in February). She also starred in Madame Web, which hit theaters in February.

While we don’t know right now if Sydney Sweeney will be part of other upcoming 2024 movies , she has already filmed a thriller called Echo Valley alongside Julianne Moore and a Ron Howard-directed movie called Eden, which also stars Ana de Armas, Vanessa Kirby and Jude Law.

While we wait for more immaculate work from the actress, you better believe that Sweeney can’t stop and won’t stop serving inspired Immaculate looks on red carpets.