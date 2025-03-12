Sydney Sweeney Totally Brought Back Leg Warmers During Paris Fashion Week, And I’m Shocked At How Great It Looks With Her Miniskirt

The Noughties are coming around again thanks to Kim Kardashian and other celebrities, which means I probably shouldn’t have been surprised when leg warmers made their way to Paris Fashion Week. Yet, here I am, staring at Sydney Sweeney’s cool Miu Miu outfit with my mouth agape. She paired the look with leg warmers, and I’m honestly shocked at how spectacular the whole thing looks.

No shot at Ms. Sweeney, of course, who has already proven this year she can flit from a totally confectionary mini dress at a party with Paris Hilton to an all-white furry look perfect for a snowball fight . But Fashion Week is already looking ahead at Fall, and apparently that means short skirts and leg warmers with less casual outfits are going to be all the rage. Take a look at what the actress wore, courtesy of her partnership with Miu Miu.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sweeney paired a black bubble miniskirt with a boxy, button-up jacket, a crop top, and the aforementioned grey leg warmers. She paired her outfit with accessories including pointy heels, shades, and a rectangular bag from Miu Miu known as the Beau bag.

Miu Miu Beau Handbag: $3,350 at Miu Miu US Sydney Sweeney carried a beautiful version of Miu Miu's popular rectangular Beau Bag to Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2025. You can nab the cool piped version for $3350.

Her skirt is also pricey and decidedly low-rise, a second Noughties trend I’m less enthusiastic about. However, there are plenty of similar black bubble skirts around too in tons of different silhouettes.

Revolve Lovers And Friends Elena Faux Leather Skirt: was $168 now $118 at Revolve Sure, you can shell out for Miu Miu, but the bubble skirt has been a wardrobe staple for months now. I particularly like this faux leather version from Lovers and Friends, and it's on sale at Revolve right now. Check it out.

The brown and black look with a little grey mixed in is also a color combination you don’t see all that often, but was perfect for a Fall/Winter 2025 show.

This is not my first leg warmer rodeo. When I was a kid, they were the types of things ladies in Spandex wore during workouts, or ballerinas wore for warm-ups. This actually isn’t the first time leg warmers have made a comeback either, as in the early aughts, girls wore them over boots and shoes as a sort of daywear look. Every single time they make a brief comeback, I feel like we get to the point where we collectively agree there’s no point in wearing a sock with no toe coverage, but apparently this is a lesson we’re forced to learn and relearn every 15 years or so.

Meanwhile, leg warmers have already made a comeback in stores and come at varying price points (and seemingly for varying activities).

Revolve Spiritual Gangster Hayley Leg Warmers: $38 at Revolve You don't need to go for grey scale with the leg warmers. I honestly prefer a little color pop, as seen in Spiritual Gangster's fun Hayley leg warmers in spruce. You can also buy them for the same price point in a cream color called birch.

LuluLemon Women's Ribbed Knit Merino Wool-Blend Leg Warmer: $68 at lululemon (US) If you are looking for a grey version similar to Sweeney's, these cute dark grey Merino Wool leggings are a sturdy option the brand calls "stretchy, thick and weighty." These pairs seem to be selling out quickly.