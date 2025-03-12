Sydney Sweeney Totally Brought Back Leg Warmers During Paris Fashion Week, And I’m Shocked At How Great It Looks With Her Miniskirt
Leg sweaters are back, baby.
The Noughties are coming around again thanks to Kim Kardashian and other celebrities, which means I probably shouldn’t have been surprised when leg warmers made their way to Paris Fashion Week. Yet, here I am, staring at Sydney Sweeney’s cool Miu Miu outfit with my mouth agape. She paired the look with leg warmers, and I’m honestly shocked at how spectacular the whole thing looks.
No shot at Ms. Sweeney, of course, who has already proven this year she can flit from a totally confectionary mini dress at a party with Paris Hilton to an all-white furry look perfect for a snowball fight. But Fashion Week is already looking ahead at Fall, and apparently that means short skirts and leg warmers with less casual outfits are going to be all the rage. Take a look at what the actress wore, courtesy of her partnership with Miu Miu.
Sweeney paired a black bubble miniskirt with a boxy, button-up jacket, a crop top, and the aforementioned grey leg warmers. She paired her outfit with accessories including pointy heels, shades, and a rectangular bag from Miu Miu known as the Beau bag.
Sydney Sweeney carried a beautiful version of Miu Miu's popular rectangular Beau Bag to Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2025. You can nab the cool piped version for $3350.
Her skirt is also pricey and decidedly low-rise, a second Noughties trend I’m less enthusiastic about. However, there are plenty of similar black bubble skirts around too in tons of different silhouettes.
Sure, you can shell out for Miu Miu, but the bubble skirt has been a wardrobe staple for months now. I particularly like this faux leather version from Lovers and Friends, and it's on sale at Revolve right now. Check it out.
The brown and black look with a little grey mixed in is also a color combination you don’t see all that often, but was perfect for a Fall/Winter 2025 show.
This is not my first leg warmer rodeo. When I was a kid, they were the types of things ladies in Spandex wore during workouts, or ballerinas wore for warm-ups. This actually isn’t the first time leg warmers have made a comeback either, as in the early aughts, girls wore them over boots and shoes as a sort of daywear look. Every single time they make a brief comeback, I feel like we get to the point where we collectively agree there’s no point in wearing a sock with no toe coverage, but apparently this is a lesson we’re forced to learn and relearn every 15 years or so.
Meanwhile, leg warmers have already made a comeback in stores and come at varying price points (and seemingly for varying activities).
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You don't need to go for grey scale with the leg warmers. I honestly prefer a little color pop, as seen in Spiritual Gangster's fun Hayley leg warmers in spruce. You can also buy them for the same price point in a cream color called birch.
If you are looking for a grey version similar to Sweeney's, these cute dark grey Merino Wool leggings are a sturdy option the brand calls "stretchy, thick and weighty." These pairs seem to be selling out quickly.
There’s no denying Sydney Sweeney does look cute in her heel and leg warmer combo. It’s a take we haven’t seen in a while and she inexplicably has managed to make it her own. I’m not saying the leg warmer will be the biggest revelation from fashion week (As sequins on celebs like Rosie Huntington-Whitely have been splashy and more), but if I know how much celebrity fashion loves to accessorize, I’d be shocked if this isn’t the look that pans out to the masses far more widely in the coming months. As long as it’s not crocs with socks making a comeback, I’m OK with it.
Jessica Rawden is Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. She’s been kicking out news stories since 2007 and joined the full-time staff in 2014. She oversees news content, hiring and training for the site, and her areas of expertise include theme parks, rom-coms, Hallmark (particularly Christmas movie season), reality TV, celebrity interviews and primetime. She loves a good animated movie. Jessica has a Masters in Library Science degree from Indiana University, and used to be found behind a reference desk most definitely not shushing people. She now uses those skills in researching and tracking down information in very different ways.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Songs That Have Been Inspired By Movies And TV Shows
Why Did Ryan Reynolds Skip The Red Carpet For Blake Lively's Another Simple Favor Movie? Insider Reveals 'SNL Was A Test' Amidst Legal Drama