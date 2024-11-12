That Time Dwayne Johnson Gave Away 100 Thousand Dollars On A Random Friday During Red One Filming

Wrestler turned actor Dwayne Johnson is one of the hardest working people in show business, and has become a powerful producer in TV and film. His next big project coming down the like is the action/comedy Red One, which he stars in opposite J.K. Simmons and Chris Evans. And the latter actor shared a story about the time Johnson Gave away 100 thousand dollars on a random Friday during filming.

What we know about Red One is limited, but it look like it's going to bring plenty of action to theaters for the Holiday Season. While there's been reports about Johnson's behavior on set, Chris Evans spoke to GQ about a time he was truly generous with his colleagues. The cast and crew would do something called "Five Dollar Fridays", where they'd get raffle tickets and a member of the cast or crew would win the money. That's when The Rock raised the stakes, as Evans shared:

I forget what the number was. The pot was up to four or five grand or something, and before they pulled the name out, Dwayne said, ‘What’s the pot at right now?’ And someone said, ‘I don’t know, four grand.’ And he said, ‘Let’s call it 20.’ And they pulled out a name and whoever won was losing it.

Talk about a good day at work. While winning a raffle would be fun enough, Dwayne Johnson threw in tends of thousands dollars so his coworkers from Red One could take home a real chunk of change. Sounds like he really brought Holiday gift giving to the upcoming Christmas action movie.

Chris Evans has been defending The Rock's behavior on the set of Red One, although Johnson did admit that he sometimes pees in water bottles while filming. But this story shows the generous side of him, with the Captain America on going on to say:

Dwayne said, ‘You know what? Should we do it again? How about 30 this time?’ Everyone goes nuts. And then he says, ‘You know what? How about one more?’ And it was 50. I think on one Friday, Dwayne gave away something like close to a hundred thousand dollars.

TGIF indeed. While Johnson has made tons of money thanks to his thriving career as an actor and producer, he's not keeping it all to himself. And one can only imagine how excited the cast and crew members from Red One who took home that raffle money must have felt.

While the upcoming movie was originally expected to be released for those with an Amazon Prime subscription, it's now getting a full theatrical release. Unfortunately, critics haven't loved Red One. We'll just have to see if audiences feel differently, and how it performs at the box office.

All will be revealed when Red One hits theaters November 15th. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.