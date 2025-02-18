That Time Quinta Brunson Asked Jennifer Aniston About Movies She's 'Forgotten About,' And She Had An Unexpectedly Funny Response

Jennifer Aniston and Quinta Brunson are both continuing their staple roles on their respective shows on the 2025 TV schedule : The Morning Show and Abbott Elementary. Both actresses have had plenty of roles and jobs within the Hollywood terrain and have the resumes to show it. Funnily enough, Aniston may be a bit blurry on her past resume and shared that fact candidly with Brunson during a recorded chat.

The pair sat down together for Variety’s annual segment ‘Actors on Actors,’ to talk all things Tinseltown and the gigs they’ve had. Via the publication’s YouTube page, the conversation turned to Abbott Elementary’s filming style. The duo covered breaking-the-4th-wall modern classics that came before the ABC hit, like The Office and Parks and Recreation. The Black Lady Sketch Show alum shared the intentionality of her choices while creating the series ( Abbott was almost a cartoon) , and then asked if the Friends actress had ever done something like it:

Quinta Brunson: Have you ever done a look-in-the-camera situation?

Jennifer Aniston: No. Have I?

After Aniston second-guessed her past projects, she interjected and said that it’s possible she could have been and forgot. In response to this thought, she humorously said she’d probably have the right answer come to her in a couple of days.

The twosome had a sweet laugh about it – but then Quinta Brunson candidly asked how many films the TV icon has lost in her memory:

How many movies have you forgotten about?

With the forward question, the two had another good chuckle while Aniston mused over it. And again, the Murder Mystery actress responded openly and with great humor:

Oh, it’s endless.

Leave it to Jennifer Aniston to be so casually open and honest about her feelings. It seems to be one of the star's biggest attributes that keeps her fans flocking to her projects. I know it’s one of my favorite things about her. Even with the upcoming fourth season of the The Morning Show (available to stream with an Apple+ subscription ), Aniston has continued to share her feelings about her showbiz experiences, including the realities of her filming experience on her latest series .

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Meanwhile, for Brunson and somehow Emmy-less Abbott crew, things seem a little more easy and wholesome on set. She’s been open about the sweet perks of Abbott Elementary in regards to working with children and the more typical but refreshed storylines. And even though the plotlines for Brunson and Aniston's respective shows are vastly different, both stars seem to highly enjoy their work.

Hopefully, we can continue to hear unexpected but humor-filled responses from both Jennifer Aniston and Quinta Brunson as their careers continue.