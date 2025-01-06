While Jennifer Aniston Says Filming The Morning Show Season 4 Was ‘So Hard,’ Her Latest Tease For The New Episodes Has Me Excited

There's going to be a lot to look forward to on the 2025 TV schedule, including the highly-anticipated fourth season of The Morning Show. Streamable for Apple TV+ subscription holders, the Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon-led series is set to return at some point this year. There isn’t much known about the new episodes (though we can probably assume it will wrap up Season 3 finale’s Bradley twist). Now, Aniston is sharing a truly exciting tease while explaining just how "hard" filming was for her.

The Morning Show remains one of Apple TV+’s best series, and its A-list cast just keeps growing. Although Aniston couldn’t say much about the upcoming season while speaking with People, the actress suggested that it wasn't all that easy crafting those installments. Nevertheless, it sounds like her and the cast and crew's efforts won't have been in vain:

Oh my gosh, it was hard. It was so hard. But it's a great season. It's jam-packed, that’s for sure.

The notion of the season being “jam-packed” makes me excited, and I can’t wait to see what happens. There are certainly a lot of storytelling possibilities, from Bradley coming clean to the FBI about her involvement during the January 6 insurrection and Alex pitching a merger between UBA and rival network NBN. Season 3 ended in November 2023, so fans are certainly itching for more. And, by watching, fans may get an idea of why filming was "so hard" for the Emmy-winning actress.

It's likely that as the year goes on and a premiere date is eventually announced, more information on Season 4 of The Morning Show will come to light. Personally, I get the feeling that the Friends alum is as anxious as ever to reveal more details, and I can’t say I blame her.

For now, both Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon have been keeping fans hyped for Season 4. In November, Witherspoon posted a sweet video with Aniston while on the set. The Legally Blonde star also posted a series of BTS photos to celebrate the show's 16 Emmy nominations in July. The drama series wound up taking home three Emmys in 2024, with Billy Crudup winning for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

Let's hope The Morning Show proves to be just as compelling as it's always been when it returns for its fourth season. Let's hope a premiere date is revealed soon so that we can get a gander at this "jam-packed" slate of episodes that were tough for Jennifer Aniston to shoot.