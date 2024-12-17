The Blue Carpet Was Perfect For The Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Premiere, But Not As Perfect As Keanu Reeves’ Pics With Alexandra Grant

The two previous Sonic the Hedgehog movies are generally considered some of the best video game adaptations of recent years. If the third installment needed anything special to help make it noteworthy, it certainly got it when it was revealed that the movie’s antagonist, Shadow the Hedgehog, would be voiced by the internet’s favorite boyfriend, Keanu Reeves. He recently appeared at the Sonic 3 premiere, and both he and partner Alexandra Grant really stole the show.

It was on this past Monday night that Keanu Reeves attended the premiere of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and walked on a unique carpet. The walkway wasn’t the traditional red, but a bright blue so as to better fit the iconic hedgehog. All the film’s stars looked incredible, as one might expect, but Reeves may have outshined them all, especially since he was standing side-by-side with his longtime partner. Check out the photo below:

(Image credit: Getty Images - (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures))

Red carpets are one of the few places where we see Reeves and Grant together. While the Bill & Ted icon is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, he has kept his personal life, including his relationship with Grant, largely out of the public eye. The two have been together since 2019, but neither one of them has said too much about their relationship publicly. Grant has spoken about how her own notoriety has been something she’s had to get used to since she started dating the star of John Wick and The Matrix.

When Keanu Reeves does talk about his relationship he does so very happily. The pair clearly love simply being together, even if that means doing so in front of the camera on a bright blue carpet at a movie premiere.

(Image credit: Getty Images - (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures))

Most of the rest of the cast of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 was in attendance at the premiere event. Jim Carrey, who plays two Robtniks this time around, was there alongside Ben Schwartz, who voices Sonic. James Marsden, who plays one of the primary human characters was also there, alongside Krysten Ritter who also joins the franchise with the new film. One member of the cast who was conspicuously absent was the voice of Knuckles, Idris Elba.

Hopes are certainly high for Sonic 3, as the last movie in the franchise set several box office records for movies based on video games, some of which had been previously set by the first Sonic the Hedgehog movie. If the third film is able to outdo its predecessor to the same degree, we could be looking at a pretty massive holiday hit.

Of course, the new Sonic movie will have some significant competition in the form of Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King, another movie appealing to family audiences during the holiday time period that is set to release on the same day. Of course, Mufasa doesn’t have Keanu Reeves, and that alone may be enough to draw in many viewers.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You can hear Keanu Reeves lend his voice to Shadow the Hedgehog when Sonic the Hedgehog 3 opens on December 20 amid the 2024 movie schedule.