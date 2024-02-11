The Fall Guy Super Bowl Trailer Promises Ryan Gosling Action, Unicorns, Taylor Swift, And Everything In Between

With The Fall Guy’s first trailer promising a cross between Drive and The Nice Guys we never knew we wanted, Ryan Gosling’s next action/comedy made a pretty strong impression. But here we are, Super Bowl LVIII, and “pretty strong” isn’t gonna cut it. This is where you break out the big guns, the razzle dazzle, the Broadway Joe flair. And in the new trailer for director David Leitch’s 2024 movie both promises and delivers "everything."

Universal Pictures has hyped up its upcoming summer release, and this footage is even hotter than the fact that the studio moved this TV adaptation away from its original March debut. The one minute teaser boasts that the upcoming action movie features everything an audience can want, and it's a whole lot of fun. The new spot starts with typical movie promises (romance, action, drama etc.), but things really kick up a notch with the promise of cardio, twisted metal and aliens. Throw in some birds, butt slaps, boats, burritos, and a hefty dose of both Ryan "M@th?r f#*&!ng" Gosling and Emily "M@th?r f#*&!ng" Blunt, and you have an exciting early trailer in the big game broadcast. It's not clear exactly how all of those parts fit into the 2024 summer blockbuster, but we're excited to find out.

What we know about The Fall Guy hasn’t changed much from when we last checked in with Hobbes and Shaw writer Drew Pierce’s take on the five-season ABC action series of the same name. Ryan Gosling’s Colt Seavers gets in over his head as a stunt double gig for the famous Tom Ryder (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) turns into a mystery that revolves around Ryder’s disappearance. The movie looks funny and weird, with a fun meta look behind the scenes of blockbuster filmmaking, but it also looks like it is going to feature some absolutely wild action sequences (and we certainly expect no less from David Leitch, the director of John Wick, Deadpool 2, Atomic Blonde and more).

Summer 2024 may still be a couple months away, and anyone with a calendar can look at you like you’re crazy for pointing it out. However, thanks to trailers for everything from Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes to Twisters appearing during the big game this evening, it all feels a bit closer than it did yesterday. The Fall Guy may gain even more heat in the coming weeks given that star Ryan Gosling is up for Best Supporting Actor at the 2024 Academy Awards for his beloved performance in Barbie last year.

Winston Duke, Hannah Waddingham, Stephanie Hsu and more are part of the stellar The Fall Guy cast, and the film is looking to hit its mark in theaters, on May 1. Stay tuned here on CinemaBlend for plenty more coverage of the exciting upcoming film.